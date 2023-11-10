Analysts have revealed that it will take months before Dangote Refinery finally commences full-scale production

They say that the production would likely be in phases with the crude distillation unit being the first unit.

Meanwhile, sources have revealed that NNPC is the main supplier of domestic crude to the refinery

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market

Dangote Refinery is still several months from full-scale production of fuels including high-quality gasoline, analysts tracking the refinery’s development have said.

In a Bloomberg report, they say that the full ramp-up of Africa’s largest oil refinery is still a long way to go.

This comes after the Plant recently concluded a deal to receive six million barrels of crude from December.

Analysts expects that the refinery is likely to be started up in a phased fashion. Photo Credit: Dangote Group

Source: UGC

Production likely to be in phases

Ronan Hodgson, an analyst at Facts Global Energy said that the refinery is likely to be started up in a phased fashion, with the crude distillation unit being the first unit.

He expects that the plant will not start production of fuel oil and other lower-quality petroleum products until the second half of next year.

Hodgson said that there was not likely to be a substantial or useful product from the Dangote refinery in December

According to James McCullagh, executive director of Citac Africa Ltd., a company that specializes in the downstream oil business on the continent, feedstock selection would have a significant impact on yields in the initial stage. He, however, predicted that some straight-run products, such as naphtha and fuel oil, would probably be exported.

He explained that the plant’s financiers include numerous banks and “it is too big to fail, so it is a question of when, not if, it will begin commercial operations in some form,”

The Group executive director of Dangote Industries Ltd. Devakumar Edwin was not particularly specific on the date of full-scale production commencement. He stated that it would be false to claim that a full ramp-up will take months or that the first phase's primary products will be fuel oil and naphtha.

“As the saying goes, the proof of the pudding is in the eating,” he said.

Sources have however confirmed that the NNPC is the main supplier of domestic crude to the refinery.

They expect that its initial intake would include major Nigerian streams such as Bonny Light, Forcados, and Egina, and subsequently run a full range of crude grades.

Legit.ng reported that Aliko Dangote reacted to reports that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) refused to supply crude oil to Dangote's new refinery.

The refinery earlier announced that it is set to finally commence refining operations by October 2023.

Dangote Refinery to Sell Petrol to Nigeria in Dollars, Not Naira, Executive Director Gives Reasons

Dangote Refinery is gearing up to commence production after several delays since it was commissioned in May 2023, Legit.ng reported.

Devakumar Edwin, the Group Executive of Dangote Refinery, disclosed that the facility would begin refining diesel and jet fuel by October 2023, while petrol would commence by November 2023.

Edwin, speaking in an interview with S&P Global Commodity Insights noted that the company is ready and is waiting to receive its first crude to begin refining.

Source: Legit.ng