Dangote Refinery is almost ready to release its first products to the Nigerian market after long delays

The refinery has received an additional one million barrels of crude oil, bringing the total received to 2 million barrels

When fully operational, the refinery is expected to have a capacity of 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day

The Dangote Refinery has received an additional one million barrels of crude oil as it prepares to begin production.

This new supply, confirmed on Tuesday, December 18, 2023, comes two weeks after the facility took delivery of its initial cargo of one million barrels.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the refinery purchased the first one million barrels of Agbami crude grade from Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited (STASCO).

The latest cargo, which sailed to the facility’s Single-Point Mooring (SPM) where it was discharged into the refinery’s crude oil tanks, has increased total deliveries to about two million barrels.

Vanguard reports that Dangote expects a total of 6 million barrels of crude oil to be supplied by a range of suppliers.

Meanwhile, Dangote Refinery has denied any ongoing recruitment, despite several Facebook posts suggesting otherwise.

A senior staff member of the Dangote Group, the parent company of Dangote Refinery, who spoke to Legit.ng, confirmed this information.

He noted that while there might be recruitment in the future, it is not happening at present.

His words:

"What I know is there is no ongoing recruitment specifically for the refinery, Nigerians should be careful."

There are several job advertisements online for ongoing recruitment.

One of the dated June 5 2023, reads:

"Dangote Refinery industry recruitment board is offering new workers recruitment and job vacancies. Interested applicants can click on the link below to fill out the required forms and communicate with the directors for more information!"

The post further encourages interested candidates to apply via a WhatsApp link.

In July 2023, Aliko Dangote told the media that the refinery employs 33,000 Nigerians and will create 100,000 jobs when fully operational.

Aliko Dangote speaks on refinery production date, discloses first target

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aliko Dangote confirmed the refinery would be ready to pump the first refined petroleum products this December.

The billionaire also revealed that the initial target was to produce 350,000 barrels of refined petroleum products daily from the facility.

More details about the production schedule have been revealed, including when Nigerian markets can purchase products from the long-awaited refinery.

