NIPCO Plc, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has invested over N100 billion to lay pipelines for easy access to compressed natural gas from existing major trunks across its operating states and to build CNG stations across Nigeria.

According to the Assistant General Manager of Corporate Affairs of NIPCO, Lawal Taofeek, the company began the CNG business in Edo state in 2009.

Punch reports that Taofeek disclosed that NIPCO had invested N100 billion to lay pipelines for easy access to gas from its operating states while inaugurating CNG stations in Kubwa, Abuja.

He revealed that NIPCO has three CNG mother stations in Ibafo, Benin, and Oron to service daughter stations in their neighbouring states.

NIPCO signs an agreement with NNPC on alternative fuel source

Taofeek said that a mother station is like a depot where cascades can be loaded to service-daughter sites.

He confirmed that NIPCO got about N25 billion from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Gas Expansion Intervention Programme, saying that the company expanded on improving and inaugurating more CNG infrastructure like pipeline network, station construction, and workforce improvement.

Per Taofeek, NIPCO’s efforts in CNG made NNPC sign a partnership agreement with NIPCO Gas Limited to build 35 stations in Q3 of 2024 to provide alternatives to fuel to motorists.

