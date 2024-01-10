Dangote Petroleum Refinery has received its sixth batch of one million barrels of crude from the NNPC

The refinery also expects another four million barrels from the state oil company under its February programme.

This will bring the total crude oil supply to the Africa's largest refinery to about one billion barrels

Dangote Petroleum Refinery received its sixth batch of one million barrels of crude from the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) on Monday, January 8, 2024.

The largest refinery in Africa is also getting set to receive four crude oil cargoes (four million barrels) under its February programme from the state oil company.

The expected cargo will improve the total supply to about one billion barrels and adequately allow for a test run of its operations, according to Reuters.

NNPC's role in supplying crude

A source told the news agency that the NNPC supplied the 650,000 barrel per day (bpd) plant with four out of the six cargoes.

Edwin Devakumar, Dangote's group executive director for strategy, portfolio development, and capital projects, said the company did not request cargo from NNPC for January.

Meanwhile, another source said the NNPC wanted to wait for the plant's test run before sending more oil.

Alternative to NNPC's crude

Devakumar said the plant will soon begin to line up cargoes.

He said:

"We are starting the refinery and if we continue to line up cargoes our inventory will build up as well as costs. If everything goes well, we will run for 8-10 days of operation then we will begin to line up cargoes."

He also revealed that the refinery is exploring the option of sourcing crude from other countries.

Dangote to revolutionalise oil trade in Africa

Nigeria, an OPEC member, currently gets the majority of its fuel from imports, but the Dangote refinery is projected to change that by enabling it to export fuel to its neighbours in West Africa and perhaps revolutionise the oil trade in the Atlantic Basin.

According to Dangote, the first processing capacity is anticipated to reach 350,000 bpd, with the goal of scaling up to full capacity by year's end.

