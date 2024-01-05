The NNPC Limited has asked the general public to disregard a viral ongoing recruitment exercise

The service described the job adverts as an online scam and warned the public to be very careful

NNPC Limited has several subsidiaries, two partly owned subsidiaries and 16 associated companies

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has denied reports of an ongoing recruitment within the organisation.

In a statement on X page NNPCL clarified that job advertisement informing the public about an ongoing recruitment exercise is fake.

NNPC denies ongoing recruitment Photo credit: NNPC

Source: Getty Images

The NNPC limited also said whenever recruitment is conducted, it will be announced via official channels.

The statement reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Fake News Alert! The general public is hereby informed that NNPC Limited is NOT recruiting.

"Whenever recruitment is conducted, it will be announced on our website and official social media handles."

NNPC limited recruitment scam

This is not the first time the national oil company has cautioned the public to shun false recruitment claims.

In October 2021, the defunct Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it was not recruiting, an announcement repeated in December 2021.

In August 2017, the NNPC warned job seekers to be wary of fraudsters claiming the corporation was recruiting.

Also, in September 2023, Legit.ng reported that rumours surfaced that NNPC Limited breached its established recruitment process to hire 35 people.

The rumours came after the NNPCL sacked top management staff less than 15 months before their scheduled retirement date from the oil company.

ThisDay reports that there were claims that NNPC Limited developed a rigid hiring process that cannot be altered since becoming a limited corporation according to the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

However, all the claims were denied.

Fraud alert: First Bank, Access, GTB, UBA expose tricks, advise customers to protect bank accounts

Amid rising fraud cases, Nigerian banks have once again sent messages to customers to be vigilant during the festive season, Legit.ng reported.

In similar messages, the banks also provided steps on actions customers must take to avoid falling victim.

Nigerians reportedly lost a whopping N51 billion in savings to banking-related fraud between 2019 and July 2023.

Source: Legit.ng