The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has said reports that it is recruiting are fake and should be ignored by Nigerians

The national oil company revealed that announcement of any recruitment would be made through the right channels

Similarly, the NMDPRA has also issued a warning to Nigerians that there is no ongoing recruitment reported

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) have denied reports on social media that the company is currently recruiting into its workforce.

In a different post, the two Oil regulators stated that the claims of recruitment were not true and should be ignored by Nigerians.

In a statement on Thursday, signed by Kimchi Apollo, the agency’s general manager, of corporate communications, NMDPRA said reports of recruitment are fake.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has warned the general public that it is not recruiting right now. Photo credit: Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation

The statement reads:

"The Attention of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has been drawn to the fake reports and claims by some fraudulent individuals that we are currently recruiting.

" Some of these dubious persons go to the extent of issuing fake letters of employment to unsuspecting members of the Public.

"We wish to clarify that: NMDPRA is not recruiting at this time. Secondly, NMDPRA will not demand payment in any form for any job placement; anyone contacted for the purpose of any recruitment should not hesitate to contact the relevant law enforcement agencies."

NMDPRA further stressed that it will never carry out any recruitment exercise without getting approval.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the NMDPRA will never carry out any recruitment exercise without recourse to stipulated rules and guidelines of the Public Service Rules and Federal Character Commission."

NNPC also warned Nigerians

In a similar statement, NNPC Garba Deen Muhammad Group General Manager Group Public Affairs Division said Nigerians should disregard any reports of recruitment.

"The general public is hereby informed that NNPC Limited is not recruiting. Whenever recruitment will be conducted, it will be an- nounced via our website (www.nnpcgroup.com) and official social media handles (@nnpclimited)."

