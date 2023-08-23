NERC has urged prepaid meter users in Nigeria to update their meters before the end of 2024

Consumers would be issued two free key change tokens by their respective electricity distribution companies (DisCos)

The Commission said the update will not affect the customers' units nor will it make their meter run faster than usual

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has advised all electricity consumers in Nigeria using prepaid meters to update their meters before November 24.

The Commission released the message to prepaid meter users through its official Twitter account on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, urging electricity consumers to take note of the deadline.

The update will not affect the units in your meter nor will it make your meter run faster than usual. Photo credit - News24, PropertyPro

Source: UGC

It stated that for the updating process, consumers would be issued two free key change tokens by their respective electricity distribution companies (DisCos), which they will use in carrying out the update.

NERC tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

If you have a prepaid meter, it may be time for an update. From November 2024, you may not be able to recharge your meter. However, updating is easy and free. DisCos shall commence issuance of 2 free Key Change Tokens (KCTs) which will update your meter.

It added that the forthcoming update will have no impact on the readings of your meter, and it will not result in any acceleration of its usual operational pace.

It added:

The update will not affect the units in your meter nor will it make your meter run faster than usual.

As noted by NERC, recharging of meters will no longer be enabled unless consumers complete the updating process.

NERC further advised all users of prepaid meters to reach out to their respective DisCos for more information on the updating process.

More details soon...

Source: Legit.ng