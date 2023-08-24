Nigerians took to social media asking questions about the recent upgrade post by NERC

Some criticized the development, regarding it as a scheme for more tariff hike

There are also lots of questions about how to easily go about the update.

Nigerians have reacted to a recent social media post, by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), urging all electricity consumers in Nigeria using prepaid meters to update their meters before November 2024.

Legit.ng earlier reported that has advised all electricity consumers in Nigeria using prepaid meters to update their meters before November 2024.

The Commission released the message to prepaid meter users through its official Twitter account on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, urging electricity consumers to take note of the deadline.

Meanwhile the commission highlighted that the update will not affect the units in customers meter nor will it make their meter run faster than usual.

Nigerians question reason for upgrade

In their response, a lot of Nigerians have a lot of question about the essence of the update as they raise concern on the possibility of raising tariff given that there are already loads of complaint about hike in tariff in recent times.

Recall that a total of 11 Nigerian electricity distribution companies recently applied for the review of their electricity tariffs according to a notice on application for rate review.

Some Nigerians even feared that the upgrade may cause malware purposely to render category of prepaid meters ineffective.

How Nigerians are reacting to the upgrade

@ongouja noted:

"JEDC has made life really difficult for me and my co-tenants. Adikpo is small town with very little business activity and no bank presence. With the epileptic power supply we experience JEDC raised our bill from around 12k to 20k and further disconnected after payment."

@wuraoke said:

"I've been making complains online and you guys have been "noting" it without Resolving anything. I was told the technical team went round today and they didn't think to stop by at the address I gave you guys."

@olumidagreat commented,

"Another organised scam coming our way."

@Z4blaze

"We are always updating KCT but nobody ever says the reason for this, I believe it is for another tariff increase as usual"

EuniceImade:

"It's the free part you people should emphasize to these discos oo because there's nothing like free in their dictionary."

@iaogundele:

"The deceitful Token upgrade is a malware purposely to render category of prepaid meters ineffective in a bid to return affected persons to dark days of estimated billings. If you're in doubt go and sample customers IBEDC experience since August 1st that upgrade was roll out"

@AnuTaiwoOlomo:

"The upgrade that has been frustrating and proven abortive in IBEDC since the 1st of August 2023? and the staffs are also clueless on solutions to meters not responding to KCT codes, rather sweet talking us to go postpaid or remain the dark. Pls look into this. I’m frustrated."

