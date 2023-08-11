NERC said Niger owes Nigeria N4.22 billion for electricity provision

Nigeria has since disconnected high voltage supplies to Niger since last week

Last year, Niger purchased 70% of its electricity from the Nigerian business mainstream

A recently issued first quarter report of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has shown that Niger presently owes Nigeria N4.22 billion ($5.48 million) for the provision of electricity.

The $5.48 million invoice for electricity supply, issued by the Nigerian market operator, has reportedly not been paid by the Nigerien Electricity Society, the country of Niger's state-owned power company.

Nigeria has cut off the high voltage line that supplies energy to Niger since last week Photo Credit - EnergyMatters

Source: UGC

Legit.ng earlier reported that senior military officers in the nation overthrew and jailed Bazoum, much to the displeasure of ECOWAS leaders, who had warned that they would take probable military action against the coup plotters if democratic administration was not restored.

Also, earlier report indicate that the US issued a severe warning to the coup plotters in the Niger Republic, noting that America may be pushed into using the military if the coup plotters don’t return to democratic government.

In a recent development however, President Tinubu asked the CBN to apply financial sanctions to the Niger Republic for missing the deadline to return to democracy.

Nigeria exports electricity to Niger

According to a report by AFP, citing sources in the sector and local manufacturing, Nigeria has cut off the high voltage line that supplies energy to Niger since last week, Punch has reported.

In 2022, 70% of Niger's share of electricity was purchased from the Nigerian business Mainstream, according to a report by NIGELEC, the country's sole electricity supplier. For the supply of electricity, NIGELEC has a contract with Mainstream Energy, a power company in Nigeria.

In accordance with numerous Transaction Service Agreements, Nigeria also sells energy to the Republics of Benin and Niger. Kainji Dam in Niger State produces the electricity that is delivered to Niger.

Meanwhile, Niger is working to finish its first dam by 2025 in order to break its energy dependence on Nigeria. The Kandadji Dam, which is situated about 180 kilometres upstream of Niamey, is anticipated to produce 629 gigawatt-hours of energy annually.

Kunle Olubiyo, the coordinator of Power Sector Perspectives and president of the Nigeria Consumer Protection Network, confirmed that ECOWAS would cut off the Niger Republic's access to the energy grid.

He stated that about 60 percent of the power supply to Niger comes from Nigeria. Disconnection of the power supply according to him is seen as low-hanging fruit.

Source: Legit.ng