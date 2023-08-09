Global crude Oil is now nearing $90 per barrel and it is now trading at the highest level since 2023

While this increase should come as good news for an oil-producing country like Nigeria, it is not for citizens

Not only is Nigeria still struggling to meet its production quota, the removal of subsidy and lack of working refinery means there will be an increase in petrol pump price

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Brent crude, the international benchmark for crude oil prices raced to $87.15 per barrel during the intra-day trading on Wednesday, August 8, 2023.

Checks by Legit.ng on oilprice.com- a global tracker show that the price on Wednesday is the highest level crude oil price has touched since the start of 2023.

Crude oil price rises to highest level in 2023 Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Similarly, West Texas Intermediate crude US specification data shows it is trading above $84 per barrel- a year-to-date high.

Why is crude oil prices on the rise

Crude prices have been rising since June, primarily because of extended voluntary cuts to Saudi Arabia’s crude oil production as well as increasing global demand.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A report by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected the rise will continue amid the pressures from the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine war.

In one of its reports, EIA said:

"Rising global oil production in 2024 is expected to keep pace with oil demand and put downward pressure on crude oil prices beginning in the second quarter of 2024"

What the rising oil prices means for Nigerians

The rising oil prices should come as good news for Nigeria, as it means the government will earn more from selling its crude oil.

On the flip side, the fact that Nigeria remains a largely import-dependent country for refined products implies that the rising global oil prices will require more dollars to bring in the refined products.

The removal of the fuel subsidy has made the fate of Nigerians even more susceptible to changes in international oil prices.

Currently, petrol pump prices across the country are set at N560 to N640 per litre.

With the current regime of market forces determining the price, it is only a matter of time before Nigerians pay N700 per litre.

Mele Kyari, the group managing director of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has always put the comfort zone for oil prices at $58-$60, saying that anything above $70-$80 will add more difficulties.

CBN faces another headache as Nigeria’s foreign reserves fall to 2-year low

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng revealed that Nigeria's foreign reserves are now at a two-year low.

The latest data from the CBN shows that Nigeria's reserves drop to $33 billion amid reduced earnings from crude oil sales.

The foreign reserves are a key firepower for CBN in its fight to ensure the naira stays strong against other currencies.

Source: Legit.ng