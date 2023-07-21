The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited recently raised the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol

The petrol price increased per litre to N617 per litre at filling stations in Abuja, while residents of states such as Anambra sell it for N640 per litre

The increase has forced Nigerians to look for an alternative, and a new report has revealed the list of 10 most fuel-efficient cars

The pump price of fuel in some major cities' filling stations in Nigeria has increased to N640 per litre.

The latest adjustment means that at N640 per litre it will cost about N40,000 to fill up a 65-liter car fuel tank

For Nigerians who is looking at buying a car, the new development means fuel efficiency is now top priority.

10 most petrol efficient car in Nigeria

Looking at buying a car that won't break the budget buy also provide comfort here is a list of cars to consider.

Hyundai Sonata

The Hyundai Sonata is a Korea product that offers respectable value and fuel economy. In recent years it has grown in reputation as a brand customers look at for while trying to limit amount spent at a filling station.

For Hyundai Sonata which is gradually becoming a popular brand on Nigerian roads offers a fuel efficiency that ranges between 8.5 km/litre and 13.9 km/litre.

Toyota Corolla

It is practically impossible to count 10 cars drive by with sighting a Toyota Corolla car bran on Nigeria roads.

Its popularity grew majorly because it is not only cheap but also one of the most fuel-efficient car brand out there.

BusinessDay reports that the the fuel economy power of Corolla ranges from 10 km/litre to 13.7 km/litre.

Honda Civic

The Honda Civic another popular car is said to have a fuel range of 12.3 km/litre to 13.9 km/litre.

Mazda 3

Another brand of car on really build for Nigerian roads is Mazda 3. The Mazda 3 offers fuel efficiency ranges between 10.6 km/litre and 13.9 km/litre and it has a great engine capability.

Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry, which is also a popular car in Nigeria, is also considered to be fuel-efficient just like the Toyota Corolla.

According to research, the fuel-efficient capacity of the Camry ranges between 9.8 km/litre and 13.6 km/litre.

Other fuel-efficient cars in Nigeria

Toyota RAV4- 12.75 km/litre and 15.73km/litre.

Suzuki Swift- It consumes as little as 4.9 litres per 100 kilometres.

Kia Forte- The fuel efficiency of the Kia Forte ranges from 10.7km/litre to 14.5 km/litre.

Suzuki Grand Vitara- Consumes about 5.8 litres per 100 kilometres, according to Suzuki.

Kia Optima- fuel consumption is estimated at 5.9 litres per 100 kilometres.

Petrol prices to come down as marketers begin importation says FG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) revealed that oil marketers had started the importation of petrol into Nigeria.

Before now, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) imported most of the petrol consumed in Nigeria.

But Faroul Ahmed, the chief executive officer of NMDPRA, said out of the 56 oil marketing firms that applied for licenses, 10 had shown commitment, while three imported fuel into Nigeria.

