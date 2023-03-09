The work permit, visa, and residence permit of Roger Brown, CEO of Seplat Energy Plc, have been revoked

The revocation was contained in a March 3, 2023 letter to the Board Chairman of Seplat Energy Plc

Roger Brown, a British national, joined Seplat in 2013 as the CFO and was appointed CEO in November 2019, assuming the office in 2020

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Roger Brown, who is the CEO of Seplat Energy Plc, one of Nigeria's major oil companies, has had his work permit, visa, and residence permit revoked by the Ministry of Interior.

The Ministry's action was taken due to allegations of racism, favoritism towards foreign workers, and discrimination against Nigerian employees that were leveled against him by some of the company's workers.

Roger Brown has been the CEO of Seplat since 2020 Photo credit:@seplat

Source: Facebook

The revocation was contained in a March 3, 2023 letter to the Board Chairman of Seplat Energy Plc by the Minister of Internal Affairs, BusinessDay reports.

Roger is a British, joined Seplat on 2013 as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and was selected the company’s new CEO in November 2019, but effectively assumed the office in 2020.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Why was Seplat's CEO Visa revoked

Brown was also accused by the Federal Government of being in possession of a Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC) not based on a valid Expatriate Quota.

The letter to Seplat Energy was entitled “Withdrawal of Work Permit, CERPAC, Visa/Residence Permit of Mr. Roger Thompson Brown – CEO, SEPLAT Energy Plc” was signed by Akinola M. Adesina, director 2, citizenship and business for honorable minister, addressed to the chairman board of directors of SEPLAT.

“I write to inform you that the Ministry is in receipt of a petition from the Solicitor to the concerned workers and stakeholders of Seplat Energy PLC accusing Mr. Rogers Thomson Brown, the CEO of the companies of various allegations.

“These accusations include racism, favouring foreign workers and discriminating against Nigerian employees. Testimony was received from several witnesses, which supported the allegations. Mr. Roger T. Brown declined to attend despite two invitations, claiming to be unavailable even though we learnt he was in Abuja for other purposes at the time."

ThisDay reports that Brown was also accused by the Federal Government of being in possession of a Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC) not based on a valid Expatriate Quota.

The statement continued:

“Investigation and records in the Ministry also revealed that Mr. Roger Brown was in possession of CERPAC that was not based on validly issued Expatriate Quota approved by the Ministry of Interior resulting to the violation of relevant Immigration Laws and Regulations. As a result of these, the Honourable Minister has determined that Mr. Brown’s continued stay in Nigeria is contrary to national interest.

“Consequently, the Ministry has withdrawn the Work Permit CERPAC, Visa, Residence Permit and all relevant documents that authorised Mr. Roger Thomson Brown’s entry or stay in Nigeria."

Company reacts

Meanwhile, Nigerian energy firm, Seplat Energy Plc, has denied racism and favouritism allegations.

Seplat Energy asserted that the allegations were pre-planned and intended to disseminate inaccurate information.

The company also emphasized that it will communicate with Nigeria's Ministry of Interior to elucidate the accusations.

The statement, which was authorised by Seplat’s Independent Chairman Basil Omiyi, further clarified that the disgruntled stakeholders did not even inform the CEO about their grudges before involving the Ministry of Interior

Ecobank new CEO resumes office

In another report, Jeremy Awori has assumed his role as the new CEO of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI)

Awori, who brings over 25 years of experience in the banking industry, is excited to lead the bank's next phase of growth in Africa.

Ecobank is a leading pan-African bank in over 30 countries across the continent.

Source: Legit.ng