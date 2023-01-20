Lagos State government has asked filling stations in the state to reduce their hours of operation

The State Commissioner for Transport, Frederick Oladeinde stated this and said the move is to end traffic gridlock along some routes in the state

He said erring stations in the state will be sanctioned and directed relevant agencies to monitor the situation

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

The Lagos State government has directed filing stations operating along major roads in the state to curtail their services to reduce traffic gridlocks along the roads.

The move comes as fuel scarcity has persisted in the state, forming long queues of vehicles along the filling stations amid claims of improved distribution of petroleum products by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and NNPC CEO, Mele Kyari Credit: Anadolu Agency / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Security operatives to monitor situations

The statement was disclosed by the State Commission for Transport, Frederic Oladeinde who said that the move is important to check indiscriminate activities of motorists forming long queues in search of petrol.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Commissioner stated that major and independent petroleum marketers with filling sited along major highways and areas prone to traffic will not be allowed to operate beyond 4 pm and open not later than 9 am until the situation improves.

According to Oladeinde, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), Transport Operations Compliance Unit (TOKU) and other law enforcement operatives have been asked to ensure the free flow of traffic in the state.

Reports say Oladeinde urged major and independent marketers operating across Lagos to comply with the directive to avoid sanctions.

Federal government increases price of fuel

The move comes as the federal government on Thursday, January 19, 2023 Increased the price of petrol from N170 to N187 per litre.

A new notice to marketers asked them to begin the implementation of the new price with immediate effect.

Findings reveal that a few petrol stations owned by Major Marketers Association of Nigeria have effected the changes in their pumps to reflect the new pricing.

The directive has heightened anxiety among motorists and commuters who queue for hours in search of petrol.

Vanguard reports that a memo sent by the government to all marketers including the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN) asked them not to disregard the directive.

FG orders NNPC reduce petrol price amid persistent scarcity, says company running at a loss

Legit.ng reported that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva has said that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) is selling petrol at a loss because of the directives from the Federal Government of Nigeria regarding subsidy on the product.

Sylva disclosed this on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Abuja after marketers said that the supply glitch experienced in the sector which usually leads to scarcity might persist as government plans to end subsidy in June.

Sylva was speaking at the resumption of the scorecard series (2015-2023) of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Source: Legit.ng