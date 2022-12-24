The cost price of cooking gas in the domestic market across Nigeria has increased by 232 percent in seven years

This development has brought untold hardship on Nigerians amid poor and stagnant salary

The National Bureau of Statistics revealed the list of states with the highest cost for cooking gas as at November 2022

The average retail price for refilling a 5kg or 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased again in the month of November 2022.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics cooking gas for a 5k refill jumped by 1.46% on a month-on-month basis from N4,483.75 recorded in October 2022 to N4,549.14 in November 2022.

NBS stated this is its price “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch (November 2022).

Snapshot of changes in cooking gas price Credit: NBS

Source: Facebook

The report also showed that the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 1.30% on a month-on-month basis from N10,050.53 in October 2022 to N10,180.88 in November 2022.

While on a year-on-year basis, this rose by 39.31% from N7308.06 in November 2021.

Nigerians have been paying more for cooking gas since 2015

The Punch in showing how stressed Nigerians have become in the last seven years reported that the price of cooking gas has skyrocketed by 232 percent to N10,625 for 12.5kg between 2015 and 2022.

The average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) stood at N3778.30 in March 2022, from N3708.58 recorded in February 2022, showing an increase of 1.88 percent month-on-month.

The Punch reports that analysis by the NBS indicates the list of states with the highest price for refilling cooking gas.

it noted that when President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office in May 2015, the price of cooking gas stood at N3200 for 12.5kg with a kg selling for an estimated N250, rising by 14 percent from N2800 in April.

States with the highest price for cooking gas

Niger recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N4,983.33, followed by Kwara with N4,963.33, and Adamawa with N4,960.00. On the other hand, Abia recorded the lowest price with N4,125.00, followed by Delta and Anambra with N4,202.78 and N4,204.17 respectively.

In addition, analysis by zone showed that the North-Central recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N4,852.74, followed by the North-East with N4,606.80, while the South-East recorded the lowest with N4,357.18.

12kg refill states with highest price

Ogun recorded the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N11,458.33, followed by Benue with N11,150.00 and Cross River with N11,013.33.

Conversely, the lowest average price was recorded in Yobe with N8,900.00, followed by Sokoto and Katsina with N9,250.00 and N9,400.00 respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the South-West recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N10,561.41, followed by the South-South with N10,495.80, while the North-East recorded the lowest price with N9,600.45.

