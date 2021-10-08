A video showing people waiting for their turns to buy cooking gas in an undisclosed area of Lagos state has gone viral

While the clip does not necessarily mean there is a scarcity of the product in the state, it stirred up a conversation around its new high prices

Nigerians shared experiences about how they had to pay almost double to fill a cylinder that was always half the current price

A video supposedly showing people in Lagos state as they queued for cooking gas has got many reactions on social media.

Posted by Tunde Ednut on Instagram, he claimed the incident happened in the state earlier in the week.

Many people debate the price of the product. Photo source: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

They waited patiently

In the clip, buyers were at a gas filling station with their different sizes of cylinders to buy the product. Some of them even sat on the containers as they awaited their turns.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Captioning the video, the media personality asked people to drop comments and share if they are still experiencing gas scarcity in their areas.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered hundreds of comments with almost 20,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

obaksolo said:

"Everything is scarce in Lagos, infact Nigeria in general. Only olosho no scarce na as you dey alright."

30bgnurse said:

"My own is that bag of beans is now 100k!"

nkemakonamu said:

"I use to fill my 8kg cylinder with 6k, now it's 12k."

i_am_renajojo said:

"This is a gas station I guess, maybe it takes time to refill or am I wrong?"

its_crown_imperial

"Nawa ooo, can this country ever get better."

itz_raymaaly said:

"Omo this precious oil in now 7k to fill 12kg. Omo electric stove na gold now."

Diesel price went up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that things are likely to become harder for Nigerians as fuel marketers increased the price of Automotive Gas Oil, also known as diesel. The price has been increased to N320 per litre.

The price of diesel surged by over 40 per cent so far this year from an average price of N225 per litre in January.

As a result of this, many business owners have expressed fear that the spike in diesel prices might force more businesses to sack employees amid rising energy costs.

Source: Legit