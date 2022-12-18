Debt Management Office has revealed that as of September 2022, Nigeria's stock debt stock rose to N41.60 trillion

The debt stock captured by DMO made up of ones owed by the states, including the Federal Capital Territory and the federal government

Lagos is the most indebted borrowed after borrowing N658bn in seven years to increase its debt stock to more than what 24 states owe in combined

The Lagos State government in the last seven years (2015-2022) borrowed a whopping N658.49 billion in the last seven years.

This is according to the latest debt data from the Debt Management Office (DMO) published on its website.

The data showed that as at September 2022, Lagos State's domestic debt stand at N877.03 billion a massive 301.3% increase when compared to N218.53 billion it was at December 2015.

Lagos state government borrowed over N658 billion in seven years from the domestic market. Credit: LASG

DMO also said Lagos remains at the top of the list of Nigeria's most indebted states.

The magnitude of Lagos debt

Analysis done by StatiSense a data company revealed that Lagos makes up 59.7% of the South West (N2.39tn) debts and 19.5% of all the Subnational debts.

It further showed that Lagos state owed a total of N1.43 trillion(including external or domestic debt) as at September 2023.

The report noted that Lagos state total public debt stock is more than what states in four regions owed combined.

North West(7 states debt combined)— N958.4bn

North East (6 states debt combined)- N841.8bn

North Central(6 states debt combined) — N913.8bn

South East(6 states debt combined)— N734.4bn

Other highly indebted states

In DMO debt data report as at September 2022, Imo, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Ogun, Delta ranked among the most indebted states aside lagos.

Delta- N272.61 billion

Ogun- N241.78 billion

Cross Rivers- N225.50 billion

Akwa Ibom- N219.61 billion

Imo- N207.52 billion

Source: Legit.ng