Nigeria’s energy challenges have remained daunting for successive governments and administrations.

For decades, the energy challenges facing the country have gotten worse with each government throwing their hands in the air in apparent defeat.

Experts advocate ways forward energy crisis in Nigeria

Experts have advocated the assemblage of professionals and industry players who are insiders to tackle the wording energy crisis in the country

Experts to gather to provide answers

Hence, the 2022 edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Strategic Conference will hold from July 4th to 7th, 2022 would be concentrating on strategies to be employed by the Federal Government and private sector leaders in navigating the ever-evolving business environment, and defining the country’s energy agenda.

With the theme ‘Funding the Nigerian Energy Mix for Sustainable Economic Growth,’ the conference will have on one of its panels the Chief Operating Officer of MicCom Cables & Wires, Olubukola Adubi, who will be talking on developing the power sector for an emerging economy.

Adubi is an experienced professional and expert in the Nigerian power sector and is regularly featured in the dailies.

Among the issues to be discussed at the conference will be the challenges of attracting the right investments into the power sector; the potential impact of the proposed power sector bill on power generation and distribution; the roadmap to achieving the Presidential Power Initiative; solutions to Aggregated Technical Commercial and Collection Losses; and steps to closing the metering gap in the country.

Energy expert frowns at unprofessionalism

Adubi was quoted recently during a dialogue session between representatives of the Cable Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CAMAN) and the leadership of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) at the commission’s headquarters as saying that the cable manufacturers would no longer tolerate fake and substandard cables.

Adubi, who also doubles as CAMAN’s president, bemoaned the actions of corrupt importers who either emblazon their member’s logos on their imported products or sellers who reduced cable sizes. She encouraged SON to keep up the good work and also commended the recent partnership announcement between SON and the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA). This will go a long way in providing additional comfort to the general citizenry.

She warned illegal actors that things could get devastating if they did not deter from their actions.

Other speakers on the NOG22 panel alongside Adubi are Senator Gabriel Suswam, Abdulkadir Ahmed of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company, Dr Nnaemeka Ewelukwa of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company, Sanusi Garba of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and others.

