A recent update has revealed that only five percent of marketers are available to supply petrol products at present

The Kano state chairman of IPMAN, Bashir Danmalam disclosed that Nigeria is on the brink of a serious fuel crisis if precautions are not taken

Danmalam urged the federal government to intervene and help ensure the payment of N500billion to members of NMDPRA

Kano, Kano - Nigerians have been urged to tighten their belts in preparedness for what awaits them in the future following the incessant fuel scarcity.

PUNCH newspaper reports that the federal government will be able to avert an imminent fuel scarcity if it pays N500billion to members of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for their outstanding bridging claims.

The federal government has been urged to mediate into the N500bn debt owed by NMDPRA. Photo Credit: (Aso Villa)

This was made known by Bashir Danmalam the Kano state chairman of the independent petroleum marketers association of Nigeria (IPMAN) during a press briefing on Monday, May 9.

According to Danmalam the inability to pay the bridging claims forced many members out of business.

NMDPRA owing members 8-month payment

He disclosed that the NMDPRA is owing eight months’ payment making it difficult for members to transport commodities despite their availability.

He said:

"NMDPRA is responsible for the payment of bridging claims otherwise known as transportation claims

“For failure of the NMDPRA to pay the outstanding claims for about nine months, many marketers cannot transport the product because their funds are not being paid. Despite the high price of diesel, they manage to supply the petroleum products nationwide.”

Danmalam in his words further added that that “The resurfacing of fuel queues in Abuja is just a tip of the iceberg with regard to the petroleum scarcity.”

He said only five percent of marketers are available to supply petrol product at present, and this he blamed on the NMDPRA non-payment of members.

The Kano IPMAN boss however urged the federal government to mediate over the situation before it escalate into a national disaster.

Buhari asked to sack two appointees over fuel scarcity crisis

Meanwhile, a coalition of some youth and Niger Delta groups on Tuesday, March 8 demanded for the immediate resignation of the minister of petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva over the damages and hardship inflicted upon Nigerians due to the importation of contaminated fuel.

The groups comprising the Movement of the Survival of Ethnic Nationalities in Niger Delta, Ex Agitators for Good Governance, and Coalition of Civil Society Groups also called for the resignation of the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari on the issue.

The national coordinator, Niger Delta Youth Council, Engr. Jator Abido, who addressed a press briefing attended by a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja argued that the economic loss and damage caused by the duo's actions are too grievous to be overlooked.

Fuel scarcity: NYCN constitutes task force nationwide

On its part, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) had set up a task force to address fuel scarcity.

The NYCN also urged Nigerians to desist from panic buying, stressing that the NNPC had confirmed that it was expecting the supply of at least 2.3 billion litres of the product.

The youth group also urged the Nigerian youths not to take advantage of the situation for nefarious activities.

