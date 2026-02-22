The NBS has revealed that Nigeria’s total capital importation in 2025 reached US$17.78 billion across 3 quarters

The highest was recorded in the second quarter of 2025 with United Kingdom, United States top sources

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC Bank, and Citibank Nigeria received the highest inflows

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The National Bureau of Statitics has revealed that total capital importation into Nigeria surged to $6.01 billion in the third quarter of 2025.

This is a 380.16% increase compared to $1.25 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.

Standard Chartered, Stanbic IBTC, Citibank top banks by capital inflows in 2025. Photo: Presidency

Source: Getty Images

The figures were disclosed in the latest capital importation rleased on NBS website

Here is a breakdown quarter over quarter in 2025

Q1- $5.64 billon

Q2 - $5.12 billion

Q3- $6.01 billion

Total - $16.78 billion

Capital importation by type (Q3)

Portfolio Investment: $296.25

Other Investments: $4.85 billion

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI): US$864.57 million

Capital Importation by sector / nature of business (Q3)

Banking – $3.14 Billion Financing – $1.86 Billion Production/Manufacturing – $261.35 Million Electrical – $244.86 Million Telecomms – $208.51 Million Shares – $94.89 Million Trading – $80.94 Million Real Estate – $61.07 Million Agriculture – $24.67 Million I T Services – $11.55 Million

Top 10 Capital Importation by Country (Q3)

United Kingdom – $2.94 billion

United States – $950.47 million

South Africa – $773.95 million

Mauritius – $451.46 million

Netherlands – $282.90 million

UAE – $177.75 million

Cayman Islands – $110.36 million

Cyprus – $96.17 million

Singapore – $26.47 million

France – $20.47 million

Top 10 Banks by Capital Importation (Q3)

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited – $2.12 Billion

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc – $1.79 Billion

Citibank Nigeria Limited – $561 Million

Access Bank Plc – $385 Million

Rand Merchant Bank – $307 Million

Ecobank Nigeria Plc – $300 Million

First Bank of Nigeria Plc – $254 Million

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc – $80 Million

Fidelity Bank Plc – $56 Million

First City Monument Bank Plc – $49 Million

CBN reforms help drive Nigeria’s capital importation Photo: cbn

Source: Getty Images

Analysts said the surge reflects renewed investor confidence in Nigeria’s banking and financial sectors, driven by portfolio investment inflows, policy reforms, and improving macroeconomic stability.

Expert speaks

Reacting to the latest capital importation report, Muda Yusuf the CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) told Legit.ng that the increase recorded in Q2 2025 reflects a gradual restoration of investor confidence following recent macroeconomic reforms.

He said:

"Macroeconomic stabilisation should now shift towards deep structural reforms that enhance competitiveness. Reliable electricity supply, efficient transport and logistics networks, predictable regulatory frameworks, and stronger contract enforcement are essential to attracting long-term productive investment.

"The government must also actively encourage capital to flow into export-oriented manufacturing, agro-processing, mineral beneficiation, industrial parks, and infrastructure development. Without clear policy direction, foreign investment is likely to remain concentrated in short-term financial instruments rather than in real economic assets.

"Diversifying sources of capital is equally important. Strategic engagement with Gulf sovereign wealth funds, Asian institutional investors, and intra-African investment under the AfCFTA framework would broaden Nigeria’s capital base and reduce vulnerability to fluctuations in Western financial cycles."

