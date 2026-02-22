List of 10 Banks With Highest Capital Importation in 2025
- The NBS has revealed that Nigeria’s total capital importation in 2025 reached US$17.78 billion across 3 quarters
- The highest was recorded in the second quarter of 2025 with United Kingdom, United States top sources
- Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC Bank, and Citibank Nigeria received the highest inflows
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The National Bureau of Statitics has revealed that total capital importation into Nigeria surged to $6.01 billion in the third quarter of 2025.
This is a 380.16% increase compared to $1.25 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.
The figures were disclosed in the latest capital importation rleased on NBS website
Here is a breakdown quarter over quarter in 2025
- Q1- $5.64 billon
- Q2 - $5.12 billion
- Q3- $6.01 billion
Total - $16.78 billion
Capital importation by type (Q3)
- Portfolio Investment: $296.25
- Other Investments: $4.85 billion
- Foreign Direct Investment (FDI): US$864.57 million
Capital Importation by sector / nature of business (Q3)
- Banking – $3.14 Billion
- Financing – $1.86 Billion
- Production/Manufacturing – $261.35 Million
- Electrical – $244.86 Million
- Telecomms – $208.51 Million
- Shares – $94.89 Million
- Trading – $80.94 Million
- Real Estate – $61.07 Million
- Agriculture – $24.67 Million
- I T Services – $11.55 Million
Top 10 Capital Importation by Country (Q3)
- United Kingdom – $2.94 billion
- United States – $950.47 million
- South Africa – $773.95 million
- Mauritius – $451.46 million
- Netherlands – $282.90 million
- UAE – $177.75 million
- Cayman Islands – $110.36 million
- Cyprus – $96.17 million
- Singapore – $26.47 million
- France – $20.47 million
Top 10 Banks by Capital Importation (Q3)
- Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited – $2.12 Billion
- Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc – $1.79 Billion
- Citibank Nigeria Limited – $561 Million
- Access Bank Plc – $385 Million
- Rand Merchant Bank – $307 Million
- Ecobank Nigeria Plc – $300 Million
- First Bank of Nigeria Plc – $254 Million
- Guaranty Trust Bank Plc – $80 Million
- Fidelity Bank Plc – $56 Million
- First City Monument Bank Plc – $49 Million
Analysts said the surge reflects renewed investor confidence in Nigeria’s banking and financial sectors, driven by portfolio investment inflows, policy reforms, and improving macroeconomic stability.
Expert speaks
Reacting to the latest capital importation report, Muda Yusuf the CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) told Legit.ng that the increase recorded in Q2 2025 reflects a gradual restoration of investor confidence following recent macroeconomic reforms.
He said:
"Macroeconomic stabilisation should now shift towards deep structural reforms that enhance competitiveness. Reliable electricity supply, efficient transport and logistics networks, predictable regulatory frameworks, and stronger contract enforcement are essential to attracting long-term productive investment.
"The government must also actively encourage capital to flow into export-oriented manufacturing, agro-processing, mineral beneficiation, industrial parks, and infrastructure development. Without clear policy direction, foreign investment is likely to remain concentrated in short-term financial instruments rather than in real economic assets.
"Diversifying sources of capital is equally important. Strategic engagement with Gulf sovereign wealth funds, Asian institutional investors, and intra-African investment under the AfCFTA framework would broaden Nigeria’s capital base and reduce vulnerability to fluctuations in Western financial cycles."
Naira to dollar exchange rate
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the naira’s stability, appreciating by almost 4 percent so far in 2025, also helped cool inflation. The year-long rally that lifted the naira to a more than seven-month high has been driven by stronger oil exports.
But Citi cautioned that weaker oil prices next year could weigh on Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings and amplify pressure on the currency.
His projection is a sharp contrast to the performance of the naira in both the official and unofficial markets.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.