The Nigerian Exchange closed the week higher, with the All-Share Index rising

Financial Services stocks dominated trading activity, accounting for 59.81% of total turnover by volume

Market breadth remained positive as Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc, Union Dicon Salt Plc, and Daar Communications Plc were the top gainers

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) and market capitalisation appreciated by 6.16%, closing the week at 182,313.08 points and N117.027 trillion, respectively.

All other indices finished higher, except the NGX Sovereign Bond Index, which declined by 0.01%.

A total turnover of 4.652 billion shares worth N193.326 billion in 286,751 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, compared with 3.860 billion shares valued at N128.581 billion exchanged in 240,463 deals last week.

The Financial Services Industry, measured by volume, led market activity with 2.782 billion shares worth N74.063 billion traded in 104,325 deals, contributing 59.81% and 38.31% to total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

The Services Industry followed, recording 573.189 million shares valued at N7.177 billion in 28,784 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry ranked third, with 317.667 million shares worth N24.027 billion traded in 33,280 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc, Access Holdings Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc accounted for 980.253 million shares worth N30.182 billion in 25,390 deals, representing 21.07% and 15.61% of total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

Top 10 price gainers

Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc rose from N6.72 to N10.80, gaining N4.08 or 60.71%. Union Dicon Salt Plc increased from N13.05 to N20.90, up N7.85 or 60.15%. Daar Communications Plc climbed from N1.90 to N2.95, rising N1.05 or 55.26%. Fortis Global Insurance Plc went up from N0.26 to N0.39, gaining N0.13 or 50.00%. John Holt Plc advanced from N7.30 to N10.60, up N3.30 or 45.21%. Red Star Express Plc increased from N17.15 to N24.45, gaining N7.30 or 42.57%. RT Briscoe Plc rose from N12.63 to N17.42, up N4.79 or 37.93%. E-Tranzact International Plc climbed from N16.85 to N22.95, gaining N6.10 or 36.20%. Secure Electronic Technology Plc increased from N1.12 to N1.51, up N0.39 or 34.82%. CAP Plc went up from N82.00 to N109.00, gaining N27.00 or 32.93%.

Top 10 price decliners

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc fell from N14.95 to N11.00, losing N3.95 or 26.42%. Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc decreased from N3.38 to N2.80, down N0.58 or 17.16%. Ecobank Transnational Incorporated dropped from N51.90 to N45.00, losing N6.90 or 13.29%. Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc declined from N152.70 to N135.00, down N17.70 or 11.59%. Austin Laz & Company Plc fell from N5.40 to N4.80, losing N0.60 or 11.11%. Guinness Nig Plc dropped from N349.90 to N315.00, down N34.90 or 9.97%. CWG Plc fell from N25.25 to N22.80, losing N2.45 or 9.70%. Tripple Gee and Company Plc declined from N7.30 to N6.65, down N0.65 or 8.90%. International Energy Insurance Plc fell from N3.57 to N3.30, losing N0.27 or 7.56%. Champion Breweries Plc decreased from N18.50 to N17.15, down N1.35 or 7.30%.

