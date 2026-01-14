January saw mixed food price trends across Nigeria, with staple grains easing but oils rising

Abuja markets reported steep price drops for local rice and beans, providing relief to consumers

Government actions and increased harvests contribute to lower prices, but rising logistics costs persist

Food prices showed mixed movements across major Nigerian markets in January, with notable relief for staple grains such as rice, beans and garri, while cooking oils and processed foods continued to climb, limiting the overall impact on household food budgets.

A comparison of prices between December 2025 and early January 2026 indicates improved supply conditions across several regions.

Analysts link the moderation to peak harvest flows, higher domestic production and market adjustments following government interventions.

However, rising costs of edible oils, packaged foods and logistics continue to pressure consumers.

Abuja and North-Central: Sharp adjustments in rice and beans

Markets in Abuja recorded some of the steepest price corrections, particularly for rice and beans.

A 50kg bag of locally milled rice, which sold for ₦63,000 to ₦65,000 in December, now goes for ₦50,000 to ₦55,000.

Half bags have dropped to ₦25,000–₦27,000 from above ₦32,000, while a mudu now sells for about ₦2,000, compared with ₦2,200 previously.

Imported rice also softened, selling for ₦72,000 to ₦75,000 per 50kg bag, down from ₦80,000 to ₦85,000, though it remains more expensive than local varieties.

White bean prices eased but remained volatile, with full bags selling for ₦70,000 to ₦90,000, compared with about ₦95,000 in December.

Retail prices fell sharply, with a mudu now selling for ₦1,000–₦1,400, down from nearly ₦2,000. Brown beans, however, stayed elevated at about ₦60,000 for a half bag.

Cooking oils moved in the opposite direction. A 25-litre container of groundnut oil rose to about ₦70,000 from below ₦65,000, while palm oil increased to around ₦57,000 from ₦52,000.

Retail prices now average ₦2,500 per litre for groundnut oil and ₦2,300 for palm oil. Processed foods offered little relief, as cartons of spaghetti and macaroni climbed to about ₦19,000.

South-East: Harvest boost drives steep price drops

In the South-East, prices were largely stable or lower, supported by bumper harvests and peak farming activity.

At the Abakaliki Foodstuff Regional Market in Ebonyi State, iron beans sell for about ₦80,000 per bag, while Patasko beans go for ₦70,000, down sharply from ₦130,000–₦150,000 last year.

Rice prices also eased. A 25kg bag of high-grade Abakaliki rice sells for ₦18,000–₦20,000, while lower-grade varieties go for about ₦15,000, down from ₦25,000–₦40,000 last year.

Garri prices softened significantly, with a paint selling for ₦1,000 for white garri and ₦1,500 for red garri, compared with about ₦5,000 last year.

Yam prices also declined, with ₦10,000 buying five to six large tubers.

North-West: Broad-based declines across staples

Kano markets recorded broad declines across major staples. Surveys at Yankura, Sabon Gari, Tarauni and Dawanau International markets show foreign rice selling for about ₦53,000 per 50kg bag, while local rice goes for around ₦63,000.

White beans now sell for about ₦60,000 per bag, red beans for ₦52,000, while sorghum and millet dropped to around ₦36,000 and ₦32,000, respectively.

Traders attribute the moderation to improved harvests, better supply flows and reduced speculative buying, though they warn that fuel costs and security concerns remain risks.

South-West and Lagos: Mixed trends persist

In Lagos and other South-West markets, prices remained mixed. A 50kg bag of foreign rice sells for about ₦57,000, while local rice goes for ₦65,000.

A 100kg bag of oloyin beans costs around ₦100,000. Yellow and white garri sell for about ₦18,000 per 60kg bag. Vegetable oil sells for about ₦65,000 per 25 litres, while palm oil costs roughly ₦64,000.

Why Prices Are Easing, and Why Pressure Remains

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security links the moderation to higher output, expanded planting, fertiliser support and mechanisation partnerships.

Officials say larger volumes entering markets during the harvest cycle have eased supply tightness.

However, persistent increases in cooking oils, processed foods, transport and energy costs underline the fragile nature of Nigeria’s food price stability, even as January brought welcome relief for core staples.

