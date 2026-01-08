Cooking gas prices have eased to between N1,000 and N1,400 per kilogramme across several states

Improved supply since late 2025 has reduced the scarcity seen in September and October

Retailers say logistics and location continue to influence final prices paid by consumers

Prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, are crashing in several parts of the country as retailers report improved supplies.

According to a market survey by PUNCH, retailers and consumers confirmed that prices have dropped and the product has become more available across the country.

Some major marketers are selling LPG directly to consumers at around N900 per kilogramme. Photo: Brian Scantlebury, Tolu Owoeye

This development follows months of scarcity, which led to a nationwide hike in prices. The scarcity peaked in September 2025.

Some retailers sell below N1,000

Consumers in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and other states confirmed that they purchased cooking gas within the N1,050 to N1,400 range. Some major marketers were also reported to be selling directly to consumers at around N900 per kilogramme.

For many households, the current prices represent a significant improvement from the sharp increases recorded last year, when LPG prices surged after a dispute involving the Dangote refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) led to the shutdown of some gas facilities.

Despite the improvement, several consumers said they were hopeful that prices would fall below N1,000 per kilogramme in the new year, arguing that lower costs are critical to promoting clean cooking and reducing reliance on firewood and kerosene.

LPG market now stable

Speaking on the situation, the National Chairman of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Ayobami Olarinoye, said the LPG market had become relatively stable, with increased supply reaching Lagos.

According to Olarinoye, some off-takers are now receiving gas in Apapa, Lagos, helping to ease availability challenges experienced in previous months.

He explained that retail prices at street-level outlets currently range between N1,300 and N1,400 per kilogramme, noting that costs vary based on neighbourhoods, transportation and logistics.

Olarinoye added that prices could be lower at filling stations and gas plants, where operational and distribution costs are reduced.

He further disclosed that retailers currently purchase LPG from major marketers at prices between N960 and N1,050 per kilogram, depending on the supplier.

According to the NUPENG official, sellers offering LPG below N1,000 per kilogramme are typically major dealers who own their own plants and sell directly to end users and do not distribute to retailers.

Retailers say logistics and location continue to influence final prices paid by consumers. Photo: Omotayo Kofoworola.

Factors that contributed to last gas scarcity

Legit.ng earlier reported that the last scarcity, which was mostly felt in Nigeria’s Southwest region, was due to a number of factors, including supply disruptions and the withdrawal of many private importers from the LPG market.

The supply disruption was caused by a technical issue at the Dangote refinery, which left many dealers stranded. Also, importers had also stopped LPG importation as many of them could no longer compete with the gas pricing of the Dangote refinery

Meanwhile, the Dangote refinery promised to reduce LPG prices by selling directly to consumers, a move many Nigerians believe could further stabilise the market if implemented. However, experts say this is risky for market stability and fair competition.

