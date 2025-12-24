Poultry traders report low customer turnout this Christmas season, despite a drop in the price of live chickens

Farmers say rising production costs, especially higher feed prices, and limited cash in circulation are discouraging buyers

Prices of frozen poultry products have increased, with cartons of chicken and turkey now selling significantly higher than earlier in the year

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

As preparations for the Christmas celebrations gather momentum, poultry traders are lamenting poor sales despite noticeable reductions in the prices of live chickens.

Findings show that breeders now sell for about N25,000, down from N35,000 recorded during the same period last year.

Christmas Rush: Poultry traders lament low chicken sales despite drop in prices

Source: UGC

Yet, traders say the lower prices have not translated into increased demand. A roadside poultry seller, Joe Okorowa, who transports and displays his chickens in a mini-bus, described the situation as discouraging.

According to him, sales this year are far below expectations compared to the previous festive season.

“Last year, we sold chickens between N30,000 and N35,000, and customers could buy three to five birds at once. Now, it’s rare for someone to even ask for two,” he said, noting that out of 38 chickens he brought for sale, 29 remained unsold.

Okorowa also explained that rising production costs are affecting farmers. He disclosed that the price of a 25kg bag of poultry feed has jumped from N17,500 to N26,000.

To reduce expenses, he now produces his own feed. He added that raising a chick to maturity takes over five months, as he avoids selling undergrown birds.

Farmers speak on market realities

The Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), South-West and Lagos Chapter, Femi Oke, confirmed that food prices, including livestock, have generally declined. He attributed this to government intervention through subsidies and support for farm inputs.

He explained that these measures made it possible for food commodities to be sold at lower prices to consumers. However, Oke noted that the situation is not entirely beneficial for farmers who invested heavily before the introduction of the subsidies, especially those who obtained loans from financial institutions.

According to him, weak purchasing power remains a major factor behind the low patronage.

“There isn’t enough money circulating in the economy, so low sales are expected,” he said.

Oke also highlighted efforts by some state governments to reduce production and transportation costs through initiatives such as the Rural Agricultural Management (RAM) programme and the rehabilitation of rural roads.

He cited Gombe State, where fertiliser was reportedly subsidised by nearly 50 per cent, contributing to lower commodity prices. He added that the poor turnout of buyers has further pressured livestock prices downward.

Christmas Rush: Poultry traders lament low chicken sales despite drop in prices

Source: UGC

Meanwhile, prices of frozen poultry products are moving in the opposite direction. Investigations revealed that a carton of turkey now sells for N90,000, up from N85,000, while frozen chicken has risen to about N65,000 from N54,000.

A frozen food trader, Olusola Olowoseye, attributed the increase to heightened festive demand, noting that prices tend to rise gradually every two weeks, with the cheapest cartons selling from around N50,000.

Source: Legit.ng