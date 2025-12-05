Nigerians are still stuck between the devil and the blue sea regarding the cost of essential commodities

A recent survey shows that despite the drop in inflation, the price of poultry products such as eggs and chickens are still prohibitive

Nigeria’s food inflation is on a downward slide, according to October reports by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

While headline inflation in Nigeria, including the food-price index, has eased recently, everyday staples like bread, eggs, fish and chicken remain costly for many households.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), food inflation dropped to 13.12 percent in October 2025, the lowest point in more than seven years.

Poultry farmers release new prices for eggs and Chickens.

But for ordinary families, that doesn’t feel like relief.

Many Nigerians still spend far more for basic staples than they did before 2023, even though the rate of price hikes has slowed.

As one recent market survey in Lagos shows, items like fish and flour remain expensive, reflecting persistent structural challenges rather than short-term inflation swings.

Bread, eggs, fish: Costs still climbing

According to a BusinessDay report, despite the overall slowdown in inflation, prices for bread, eggs, fish, and even chicken “remain on an upward trajectory.”

Even a “medium-size loaf of bread” has become pricier than many can recall before the inflation surge.

For eggs and fish, major sources of protein for many families, the situation is similarly tough. A 50 kg bag of flour (used to bake bread) is more expensive than before, pressuring both bakers and consumers.

In many cases, the price increases for these foods are already outpacing the general inflation rate.

Why food costs stay high despite lower inflation

Several factors explain why staple food prices remain elevated, even while headline inflation subsides.

One big reason is structural: insecurity in food-producing regions, high cost of agricultural inputs like fertilizer, and rising logistics expenses have squeezed supply, forcing prices upward.

Transportation and storage problems also play a role. With poor road networks and inadequate cold-chain or warehousing systems, moving perishable goods like fish or eggs becomes more expensive, costs that ultimately get passed on to buyers.

Additionally, some analysts warn that inflated food prices may reflect more than structural issues: companies have been accused of “greedflation,” using the excuse of rising costs to push prices higher than necessary.

Real wages not keeping up with food costs

Even for households that haven’t seen their income shrink, stagnant wages make food increasingly unaffordable. A recent wage increase has often failed to keep up with the rising cost of essentials, especially in urban areas.

For many Nigerians, this economic reality means making hard choices — cutting back on protein-rich foods like eggs or fish, or forgoing nutritious meals entirely.

What this means for everyday Nigerians

The gap between what official inflation figures show and what people pay in markets is growing wider. While headline numbers suggest some progress, the cost of basic, nutrient-rich foods remains stubbornly high.

For families depending on staples like bread, eggs, and fish, the price burden has become chronic, not a temporary spike.

Nigerians groan as prices of eggs and Chickens skyrocket.

Until supply-chain inefficiencies, input-cost pressures, and structural bottlenecks are addressed, widely accessible food affordability will remain elusive for many Nigerians.

