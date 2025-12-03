CrediCorp has launched a national digital device credit programme to help more than 15,000 Nigerians afford smartphones and laptops

The initiative builds on a successful pilot that enabled over 1,000 people to acquire devices through affordable credit

Interested individuals can apply through CrediCorp’s participating financial institutions, as the corporation aims to expand digital inclusion

The Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CrediCorp) has introduced a nationwide digital device credit scheme aimed at making smartphones, laptops, and other essential tech tools more accessible to working Nigerians.

In an announcement on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, the organisation explained that the initiative is expected to enable more than 15,000 people to acquire the devices they need to stay productive in an increasingly digital world.

CrediCorp highlighted that its broader support for essential assets, including mobility solutions and renewable energy, has already improved livelihoods and boosted productivity across the country.

The corporation stated:

“A smartphone can connect a young graduate to job portals and remote work; a laptop can help a civil servant stay more productive; a simple digital tool can enable a trader, artisan, or small business owner to reach new customers and run their operations efficiently."

The corporation stressed that these devices have become fundamental to daily progress.

CrediCorp earlier announced that 500,000 civil servants would benefit from a N100 billion consumer credit program. The initiative commenced in September 2025, offering discounted loans to over 15,000 civil servants per batch, to reach over 500,000 within the following year.

CREDICORP had also introduced a program called Securing Consumer Access for Local Enterprises (SCALE), designed to empower one million Nigerians with credit to purchase locally made goods and services.

15,000 Nigerians to benefit from Creditcorp programme

According to CrediCorp, the new initiative expands on a pilot programme that previously helped more than 1,000 Nigerians obtain smartphones through affordable credit. The pilot was powered by e-Finance Company and supported by Credlock’s technology.

The corporation noted that high repayment rates and rapid adoption during the pilot demonstrated both the demand for and the national importance of accessible digital device financing.

With the next phase, CrediCorp intends to significantly broaden the programme, giving over 15,000 individuals the chance to secure smartphones or laptops that can improve their income prospects, productivity, and participation in the digital economy.

To achieve this, the corporation is partnering with E-Finance Company as a participating financial institution, while Credlock provides secure device-collateral technology to ensure responsible and efficient credit access.

CrediCorp added that Nigerians interested in the programme can apply through participating PFIs by visiting its application portal.

Uzoma Nwagba, managing director of CrediCorp, described the initiative as a natural extension of the organisation’s mission, emphasising that digital devices now underpin education, work, and innovation.

Dayo Fabayo, CEO of Credlock, stated that everyday gadgets like smartphones are powerful tools that open doors to learning, earning, and dignified living.

