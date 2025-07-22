Union Bank of Nigeria has promoted nearly 24% of its employees, marking its highest promotion rate in a decade

The bank attributes this milestone to its commitment to recognising excellence, fostering talent, and maintaining a high-performance culture

CEO Yetunde Oni emphasised the importance of rewarding merit and empowering employees to drive the bank’s long-term vision and impact

In a bold move that highlights its commitment to excellence and employee development, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has announced the promotion of nearly a quarter of its workforce, marking the highest promotion rate the bank has seen in the last 10 years.

The promotions, which followed the bank’s annual performance review, reflect Union Bank’s focus on recognising top talent and building a culture of high performance.

Employees across various departments were elevated based on their consistent achievements, integrity, and dedication to driving the bank’s vision forward.

Speaking on the development, Yetunde Oni, CEO and Managing Director of Union Bank, emphasised the bank’s forward-thinking approach.

Oni said:

“At Union Bank, we are steadfast in our mission to reimagine what is possible for our customers, our communities, and ourselves as dedicated professionals. These promotions not only recognise individual excellence but also reflect the bank’s ongoing commitment to rewarding those who continually advance our shared ambitions.”

Oni added that the bank is reinforcing a culture where innovation, collaboration, and excellence are at the core of everything it does.

Union Bank also reiterated its dedication to professional integrity, merit-based growth, and creating an environment where employees thrive.

The bank sees this move as part of a broader strategy to invest in its people, while delivering long-term value to customers, communities, and stakeholders.

With this latest wave of promotions, Union Bank continues to position itself as a leader not only in financial services but also in cultivating talent and championing inclusive growth.

