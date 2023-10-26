The FG has stated that it is not true the portal has been opened for the N-Power programme

It advised the public to discard news about the programme not coming from the official platform

This comes after a report that the 9-month backlog would be paid to beneficiaries of the scheme

The Federal Government has refuted claims of the opening of a portal for the Renewed Hope Job Creation program, categorizing these assertions as false.

According to a report by The Sun, Dr Akindele Egbuwalo, National Programme Manager of N-Power, Renewed Hope Job Creation, urged Nigerians to disregard the rumours making the rounds on social media.

FG said this information regarding the portal opening for N-power does not come from the N-Power, Renewed Hope Job Creation office. Photo Credit: FG

This follows an earlier report that the FG intends to commence payment of the 9-month backlog to N-Power beneficiaries in November 2023.

FG will announce the details of the programme soon.

Egbuwalo stated that the government would tell the public in due time in a statement released by Jamaluddeen Kabir, the National Communications Manager of NSIPA.

He said:

The attention of the National Programme Manager of N-Power, Renewed Hope Job Creation, Dr Akindele Egbuwalo has been drawn to the news-making round on social media that Renewed Hope Job Creation has opened a portal for registration of new beneficiaries.

He, therefore, strongly advised the public to ignore the rumours as they did not emanate from the N-Power, Renewed Hope Job Creation office.

According to him, the N-Power, Renewed Hope Job Creation Management categorically denies this false information, which appears to be intended to mislead the public.

The N-Power, Renewed Hope Job Creation Management unequivocally disavows this misleading news, which seems designed to deceive the public.

The Renewed Hope Job Creation will properly inform the public through the official portal of the scheme when enrollment of new beneficiaries will commence.

Dr Betta Edu, the minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, earlier said Bola Tinubu-led federal government will rejig the N-Power scheme.

The federal government of Nigeria on Saturday, October 7, announced the indefinite suspension of the N-Power programme, Legit.ng reported.

The N-Power scheme was under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Betta Edu, the incumbent minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty Alleviation, announced the suspension during an interview with Television Continental (TVC).

