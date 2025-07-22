A report by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has revealed that residents in six states will pay the highest electricity tariffs

The move comes as the Nigerian government is proposing tariff hikes to reduce subsidy in the power sector

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

A 2024 report by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) shows that residents of Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe States, served by the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC), will pay the highest electricity tariff in Nigeria, averaging N266.64/kWh.

This rate is N91.33 above the national average of N175.31/kWh.

New electricity tariff report shows six states will pay highest for power supply. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Tariff hike to end electricity subsidies

The disparity stems from high operational costs driven by insecurity, vandalism, and poor infrastructure across the region.

YEDC enjoys the highest subsidy cost per unit delivered—double that of other electricity distribution companies (DisCos), yet is still unable to meet the demands of its consumers.

Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, recently confirmed plans to transition to a cost-reflective tariff regime to reduce the country’s growing electricity debt, now nearing N4 trillion.

Why the Northeast is most affected

Even with the April 2024 hike in tariffs for Band A customers, consumers complain of erratic supply and faulty billing.

The federal government says subsidy removal is vital to stabilise the power sector and attract foreign investments.

However, experts argue that without fixing inefficiencies, raising tariffs will only worsen public frustration.

The North-East, plagued by insurgency for more than a decade, faces the dual burden of insecurity and economic stagnation.

Many communities have been cut off from the national grid, with Maiduguri relying on a local gas-powered plant after repeated grid-targeted attacks.

In 2020, YEDC projected poor recovery between 2020–2024 due to persistent security challenges, noting damage to infrastructure and revenue collection hurdles.

Electricity prices by distribution zone (2024)

As a result, NERC issued the company a special status, setting its Aggregate Technical, Commercial, and Collection (ATC&C) loss benchmark at 56%, the most lenient among all 11 DisCos.

Yola DisCo (Adamawa, Borno, Yobe): ₦266.64/kWh

Ikeja Electric (Lagos): Below ₦100/kWh

Eko DisCo (Lagos): Below ₦100/kWh

National Average: ₦175.31/kWh

Allowed Customer Tariff: ₦100.27/kWh

Average Subsidy: ₦75.04/kWh

Nigeria’s ₦100.27/kWh is also the lowest among selected West African nations, representing just 35.71% of their average.

Low economic activity increases tariffs

Daily Trust quotes energy analyst Bode Fadipe as saying that low economic activity and poor infrastructure in a region lead to higher per-unit electricity costs.

In the North-East, economic hardship, insecurity, and poor billing systems make it harder for customers to pay, deepening DisCo losses and increasing reliance on government subsidies.

He warned that removing subsidies without infrastructure upgrades or regional economic improvements will only lead to more tariff shortfalls and growing discontent.

Six states prepare to pay highest electricity tariffs amid FG's plan to cut subsidies. Credit: Nurphoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Experts urge gradual market reforms

Fadipe emphasised that tariff shortfalls and collection inefficiencies are often symptoms of larger systemic failures. DisCos suffer from poor metering, high technical losses (some up to 50%), and revenue recovery gaps, factors that increase overall electricity cost.

He argued that subsidies, rather than supporting consumers, often fund inefficiency within the sector.

Until DisCos invest in infrastructure and security stabilises in regions like the North-East, tariff hikes could deepen inequality and widen Nigeria’s energy poverty.

Source: Legit.ng