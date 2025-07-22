Kwara State House of Assembly raises concern over soaring flight ticket prices amid rising fear of insecurity on Nigerian roads, citing terrorist attacks

Residents lament exorbitant airfares, monopoly by a few airlines at Tunde Idiagbon International Airport, Ilorin

Lawmaker Rukayat Shittu made bold statements at the plenary, highlighting pricing and increased competition as she cited reasons

"Ilorin, Kwara State – There is growing concern in Kwara State over the exorbitant cost of flight tickets for passengers travelling via the Tunde Idiagbon International Airport, Ilorin, as insecurity on Nigerian roads worsens, with rising cases of kidnappings and terror attacks.

Legit.ng gathered that the matter was brought to public attention during a plenary session of the Kwara State House of Assembly on Monday, 8th July 2025.

Lawmakers debated the issue of high airfares, with several noting that the increasing ticket prices were deepening economic hardship for residents and businesses in the state.

Lawmaker argued hardship flight costs pose on Kwara residents

Rukayat Shittu, the youngest member of the Assembly, spoke passionately on the floor of the House.

“I joined the debate on the need to address the exorbitant prices of flight tickets for passengers flying from Tunde Idiagbon International Airport, Ilorin.

“Lately, passengers travelling through the airport are increasingly burdened by the high cost of flight tickets, and the unfair pricing structure is not only discriminatory but also detrimental to the socio-economic development of the state," she explained.

“High ticket prices unduly affect middle and low-income earners, making air travel a luxury instead of a necessity. I called on stakeholders from all sides to act and correct this imbalance to bring relief to the public," she added

Speaking further, Shittu clarified that her advocacy was not elitist but aimed at protecting the interests of ordinary people who suffer indirectly from the current pricing regime.

“This is not about elitism, it’s about equity.

“The truth is, air connectivity is no longer a luxury in modern economies. It’s a public good, just like roads, electricity, or education. When flight ticket prices in Ilorin are unfairly higher than similar routes in other states, the poorest people suffer the most.

“Artisans, market women, hotel staff, and drivers lose income when fewer people fly into Kwara. Students, job seekers, and young professionals miss out on interviews, training, and opportunities.

"Small businesses lose partners and clients who avoid Ilorin because flying in is too expensive. Investors skip Kwara because of accessibility and cost concerns." Shittu explained

She pointed out states like Akwa Ibom, which had launched their airlines to tackle similar problems, while Lagos and Abuja benefited from competition among multiple airlines.

“I called on stakeholders to encourage more airlines to operate in and out of Ilorin, promote fair pricing to reduce economic exclusion, and explore public-private partnerships to improve affordability,” she said.

Shittu also dismissed those who argued that the high cost of flights was not a mass issue.

“To those who say it doesn’t concern the masses, you’re wrong, respectfully. The masses may not board planes every day, but they feel the consequences, in fewer jobs, in slower economic growth, and in missed opportunities,” she noted.

Her comments struck a chord with many Kwara residents who shared their frustrations with Legit.ng over the situation.

Residents recount horrible experiences boarding flights in the state

A resident, Qozeem Olanrewaju, lamented the monopoly enjoyed by the airlines available at TIIA.

“The only solution to this is to bring like two more reliable airlines to operate in Ilorin, without that I don't think there will be change. Come see as people were stranded last week at the airport when Green Africa cancelled their flight.

The only available and reliable flight for tomorrow is selling at a rate of ₦350,000 just one-way to Abuja.” Olanrewaju stated

Shuaib Nafisat also decried the situation at the airport.

“The current flight ticket prices from Ilorin are indeed unfair and discouraging for everyday travelers. Air travel should not be a luxury reserved for a few, especially when it plays a key role in economic growth and connectivity.

I truly hope the right stakeholders step up and address this imbalance soon.” Nafisat explained

Another resident, Hammad Abdulrasheed, laments the exorbitant prices charged by the airlines.

“How can a return flight from Ilorin to Lagos cost ₦362,000, while a connecting round trip from Sokoto to Abuja and then to Lagos costs less than ₦320,000? This is clearly due to a lack of competition as only Overland and Green Africa are actively operating in Ilorin.”

Adam Arowolo also shared a recent experience at the airport.

“Last week, I escorted my mum to the airport. We booked Sokoto to Abuja for ₦90,000 and Abuja to Ilorin for ₦170,000, despite making the booking more than three weeks ago. It’s even funny when you realize that a direct flight from Lagos to Sokoto costs ₦150,000.” Arowolo explained.

Busari Kemi

“I bought a Green Africa one-way ticket to Abuja recently for over ₦200,000, and that’s about a week to my trip. I agree the pricing is unfair.”

A market survey conducted by Legit.ng revealed that only three airlines currently operate flights between Ilorin, Abuja, and Lagos, which are Air Peace, Overland, and Green Africa.

A check on Green Africa’s official website on Wednesday showed that a one-way flight from Ilorin to Abuja scheduled for Saturday was priced at ₦245,000, a fee that could conveniently cover a round-trip ticket for similar distances elsewhere in Nigeria.

