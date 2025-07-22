Deji Adeleke, Nigerian billionaire businessman, has decried government policies that seek to stifle investment in the power sector

Adeleke, who is also the Pro-Chancellor of Adeleke University, disclosed that a whopping 1,250 megawatt of power he built is sitting idle in Ondo State

The Nigerian billionaire stated the plant has the potential to transform the power sector, but it remains disconnected from the national grid

Deji Adeleke, businessman and Pro-Chancellor of Adeleke University, and father of Nigeria’s Afrobeat sensation, Davido, has disclosed that a 1,250-megawatt power plant he built in Ajebamidele, Ondo State, is complete, but still idle.

Despite the plant’s potential to transform the power sector, it remains disconnected from Nigeria’s gas grid, meaning it can’t produce electricity yet.

Deji Adeleke reveals his 1,250MW power plant is waiting to be connected to the national grid. Credit: Novatis

Potential to employ over 2,000 workers

Speaking during the 11th convocation of Adeleke University in Ede, Osun State, Adeleke said the plant could immediately employ over 2,000 engineers and technical workers.

The delay in gas connection is not only stalling electricity generation but also keeping much-needed jobs out of reach for Nigerian youth.

This development comes at a time when Nigerians are grappling with plans by electricity regulators to increase tariffs.

Citizens complain of frequent blackouts, epileptic supply, and unjustified billing. The idea of paying more for inconsistent service has sparked outrage across the country.

A System strangled by bureaucracy, weak policy

Adeleke hinted at deeper issues plaguing Nigeria’s energy infrastructure. According to him, had it not been for his connections, the turbines wouldn’t have even arrived.

This exposes a system where progress depends more on privilege than policy—a stark contrast to the transparent systems that attract foreign investors.

Foreign investors reluctant amid democratic deficits

The businessman also linked Nigeria’s poor energy situation to its democratic flaws.

He argued that foreign investors shy away from nations where votes are sold, elections lack credibility, and governance is unaccountable.

Without investor confidence, key sectors, like power, remain starved of funding and innovation.

Energy gap widens despite massive demand

Nigeria's electricity demand is estimated at over 30,000MW, yet daily generation hovers around 4,000MW.

Projects like Adeleke’s could help bridge this gap, but delays and disconnects, both literal and institutional, continue to stifle progress.

The stranded capacity is a missed opportunity in a country plagued by energy poverty.

FG hints at increasing electricity tariffs amid idle power plants. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Energy experts argue that the planned tariff increase should be suspended until structural issues, like gas grid accessibility and metering, are addressed.

They insist that Nigerians should not be punished with higher bills when privately funded megaprojects are blocked by avoidable hurdles.

State govt slashes Band A tariff

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Enugu Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC) has announced a reduction in electricity tariffs for Band A customers in the state, effective from August 1, 2025.

According to a notice to MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited, the utility that succeeded Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), Enugu residents under Band A will now pay N160 per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

The new tariff represents a N49 from the previous rate of N2090/kWh.

