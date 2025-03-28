The Airtel Africa Foundation has given a N1 billion grant to the federal government for the 3 Million Technical Talents (3MTT) programme

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, has explained how the funds will be disbursed

The 3MTT programme has already trained and empowered 300,000 Nigerian youths, and the funds will add more to the number

The Federal Government of Nigeria has received a N1 billion grant from Airtel Africa Foundation.

The grant is meant to boost the 3 Million Technical Talent initiative (3MTT), an initiative of the government to build strategic talent for the tech sector.

Nigeria's Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, received the cheque from the chairman of Airtel Africa Foundation, Dr. Segun Ogunsanya, in Abuja.

Tijani noted that the project is being championed by the ministry to bridge the digital divide, by creating a pool of strategic tech talents to catapult Nigeria into a key position in the world's technology landscape.

FG explains how funds will be disbursed

Minister Bosun Tijani explained in detail how the funds will be disbursed to train and empower tech talents in the 3MTT programme.

He noted that 25,000 Nigerian youths will be direct beneficiaries as they will be trained and empowered with in-demand tech skills, the Guardian reports.

He said:

“The grant will cover hands-on training, community engagement, and job placement initiatives, all to enhance Nigeria’s digital workforce in alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda."

He thanked the Airtel Africa foundation for the huge step to collaborate with the government and build a robust digital economy in Nigeria.

Airtel Africa gives N1 billion grant for Tech training programme

Airtel Africa CEO, Segun Ogunsanya, noted in his remarks that Airtel is committed to growing Nigeria's economy.

He added that Airtel believed in the power of technology and digital skills to unlock new opportunities for Nigerian youths and drive economic growth.

Ogunsanya noted that with the support, Nigeria can be a leader in the global digital revolution, not just participants.

He said;

“Our N1 billion support is a strategic investment in Nigeria’s future workforce and prosperity."

Dr. Tijani noted that the programme would be executed in phases and based on collaboration with government agencies, educational institutions, training providers, development agencies and the private sector.

The 3MTT programme earlier commenced with 30,000 Nigerians, while another 270,000 were later selected for the second cohort, representing a total of 10% of the 3 million target.

Recall that the Ministry equally received a N2.8 billion grant from Google to accelerate AI talent development in Nigeria.

FG announces employment for first cohort of 3MTT

In related news, the federal government has announced plans to employ 30,000 graduates from cohort 1 of the 3MTT program.

The opportunities were announced by the program coordinators in a post shared on X formerly Twitter, with an encouragement to start applying.

The 3MTT program aims to support fellows in securing positions both locally and remotely through dedicated job boards, while also offering training in Cloud Platforms Navigation, Data Analysis, and Visualisation.

