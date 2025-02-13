Nigeria government has announced plans to transform the Obudu Cattle Ranch into a major livestock and dairy hub

This move will propel the country towards actualising Nigeria's N33 trillion beef and dairy industry

The government has also put other plans in place to drive food security and the development of the livestock industry

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

The Federal government of Nigeria has unveiled plans to turn the Obudu Cattle Ranch in Cross Rivers state, into a major hub for dairy and livestock production.

This is part of plans to establish Nigeria’s livestock industry and unleash its huge potential.

The Minister for Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, disclosed this plan while on a visit to the ranch yesterday.

The Minister noted that Nigeria’s livestock industry is potentially worth N33 trillion, but remains under-explored.

The Obudu Cattle Ranch is a prime location for large-scale livestock farming, the state governor Bassey Otu observed. Photo credit: Anadolu/ Agro Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

FG details plans for Obudu Cattle Ranch

Maiha noted that the cattle ranch located close to the Obudu mountain resort has not fully maximised its potential, the CABLE reports.

He added that the plan includes installing modern livestock management systems, improving disease control measures, and upgrading existing infrastructures to support large-scale livestock farming.

As the Nigerian government continues to move towards becoming a major player in the beef and dairy industry, Maiha observed that the Obudu Cattle Ranch comes as a low-hanging fruit, and the government will explore partnerships to bring its plan to fruition.

He called on stakeholders at different levels to partner with the government to drive economic growth and sustainable impacts at the grassroots.

Obudu Cattle Ranch is a prime location

The state governor, Bassey Otu commended the plan noting that the favourable weather and large landmass make Obudu Cattle Ranch a prime location for large-scale livestock farming.

Represented by his deputy, Peter Odey, the governor pledged his support and collaboration towards the success of the plans.

He noted that Nigeria has a ripe opportunity to expand non-oil exports through agricultural investments and large-scale agribusiness operations.

This project, he said, plays a critical role in Nigeria’s economic future, as it has the potential to create jobs, improve food security and boost FX earnings.

Recall that the federal government in November 2024, secured a $2.5 billion investment commitment from Brazilian livestock investors.

The federal government has reiterated plans to boost food security in the country, and recently, the Niger state government has entered a N5 billion funding agreement with the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) to fund up to 1000 small-scale farmers to carry out large-scale production of rice and grains.

FG to boost local rice production

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government had stepped in to cut off rice importation and promote local production.

This was revealed by the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Nonye Ayeni, during a one-day technical support workshop for rice farmers and processors held in Lokoja.

She disclosed that the government was set to eliminate the annual $480 million expenditure on importing approximately three million tonnes of rice.

The proposed plan will eliminate the annual $480 million expenditure on importing millions of tonnes of rice The council stated that the focus on rice production is because the staple food is widely consumed across the country.

Source: Legit.ng