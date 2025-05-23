The Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS), Zaach Adedeji, has been hailed for his role in tax administration in Nigeria

The international accolades came in London when the Commonwealth Association of Tax Administration (CATA) honoured Adedeji

CATA acknowledged the Nigerian tax czar for his immense contribution to transforming tax administration in Nigeria

Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has earned international accolades for revolutionising Nigeria’s tax system at the Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators (CATA) meeting in London, underscoring his global impact.

At the 96th Management Committee Meeting of CATA, Adedeji received commendations for his “outstanding contribution to tax administration, not just in Nigeria but across the Commonwealth,” according to tax analyst Arabinrin Aderonke.

Zacch Adedeji, FIRS chairman, gets accolades for tax administration in Nigeria.

CATA highlights Adedeji's achievements

“This is not a local commendation or a political appointment,” Aderonke wrote. “This is a global acknowledgement by professionals who know what real work looks like.”

Esther Koisin, CATA’s Executive Director, and Mr Mahmad Noor, the Association’s Chairman and Acting Commissioner General of the Mauritius Revenue Authority, both lauded Adedeji’s leadership.

Under his tenure, Nigeria’s tax administration has gained unprecedented respect and visibility within international tax circles.

“Technology is no longer a side note,” Aderonke noted, highlighting how automation and digital systems under Adedeji’s leadership have reshaped revenue collection.

“It reduces the risks of manipulation, closes up long-standing loopholes, and makes it easier for taxpayers to understand and meet their obligations.”

Beyond domestic reforms, Adedeji’s leadership has elevated Nigeria’s profile globally.

“There was a time when Nigeria’s role in international tax conversations was barely noticeable,” Aderonke stated. “But today Nigeria does much more than participate; it helps set the agenda and drive the discussions.”

Dr Adedeji recently completed his tenure as President of CATA, during which he helped influence tax reforms across member countries. Aderonke emphasised that his leadership has not only increased Nigeria’s revenue but “bettered the lives of Nigerians.”

Tax experts highlights reforms under Adedeji

She praised his character, saying: “He is passionate, empathetic, and hardworking… This is the kind of leadership we need. Nigerians are lucky to have him.”

CATA serves as a platform for tax officials from Commonwealth nations to exchange ideas and shape global tax policies. Under Adedeji’s guidance, Nigeria has transitioned from passive participation to becoming a key contributor within the association.

Aderonke concluded, “So yes, Dr Zacch, the Tax Boss, got a big round of applause in London… This recognition shows that honest and good work attracts attention beyond our borders.”

The accolades from CATA are expected to further solidify support for Nigeria’s ongoing tax reform initiatives and serve as a model for other developing nations seeking to modernise their revenue systems.

How FIRS under Adedeji is setting unprecedented records

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zacch Adedeji, the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), is revolutionising Nigeria’s tax administration through transformative leadership and groundbreaking reforms.

In an insightful opinion piece, tax analyst Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi praised Adedeji for his exceptional approach to governance and ability to drive efficiency and transparency in tax collection.

According to Atoyebi, leadership is not just about titles but the ability to inspire and uplift others.

