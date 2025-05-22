The African Centre for Energy Investment and Policy (ACEIP) has reacted to NUPRC boss, Gbenga Komolafe's $600 billion lifeline call for Africa’s energy

The Think Tank described Komolafe's call as a realistic and urgent lifeline for the continent’s energy security

The group said $600 billion is the minimum needed for Africa to power homes, industries, hospitals, and schools.

FCT, Abuja - Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), has received massive backing for his call for the African content to secure at least $600 billion annually in upstream oil and gas investment.

The African Centre for Energy Investment and Policy (ACEIP) described Komolafe’s call as a realistic and urgent lifeline for the continent’s energy security.

The Executive Director of ACEIP, Dr. Amaka Chima Ezeanochie, said Komolafe’s message at the 2025 Africa Energies Summit in London was a timely intervention.

According to Ezeanochie, Komolafe’s message captures the seriousness of Africa’s energy demands in a world pushing aggressively toward decarbonisation.

Ezeanochie made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, and made available to Legit.ng.

“We must stop pretending that Africa can leapfrog into renewables without first solving its foundational energy access crisis. Komolafe’s $600 billion call is not an exaggeration — it is the minimum needed if we are to power homes, industries, hospitals, and schools across the continent. This is not a luxury. It is a lifeline,”

ACEIP threw its weight behind Komolafe for warning against a one-size-fits-all global energy narrative.

“There is a dangerous assumption that what works for Europe or North America must work for Africa. But Africa’s energy reality is unique. We are the least electrified continent, and we have a right to use every available resource — including oil and gas — to meet our development goals,”

The group leader said Komolafe’s emphasis on investment flows into Nigeria’s upstream sector was especially critical.

She said this is because of Nigeria’s proven reserves and recent regulatory milestones.

“Nigeria has over 210 trillion cubic feet of gas and 37 billion barrels of oil. These are not stranded assets. With the right investment, they are the building blocks of industrial growth, job creation, and regional energy integration. We’re not talking theory — we’re talking about powering lives and unlocking economic value,”

ACEIP praised NUPRC’s implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), highlighting the reforms as a catalyst for investor confidence and operational momentum in Nigeria’s upstream sector.

NUPRC boss showcases upstream reforms in London

Recall that the Federal Republic of Nigeria is gaining renewed global attention as a hotspot for oil and gas investment in the world.

The NUPRC attracted global investors in the coil and sector to the country.

Komolafe showcased the strategic reforms in its upstream sector during the summit in London, United Kingdom.

NUPRC's project is one million barrels per day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Extractive Industry Transparency Forum (EITF) showered praises on the NUPRC.

The prominent civil society watchdog in Nigeria’s oil and gas operations said NUPRC's Project One Million Barrels Per Day is a potential lifeline for Nigeria’s crude production and economic stability.

The President of EITF, Dr. Sani Yusuf Kura, said the project is a sign that the NUPRC under the leadership of Gbenga Komolafe understands the urgency of the moment.

