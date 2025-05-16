The NBS has released its inflation report for April 2025 and showed that the figures are down after a methodology change

The bureau also provided price movement of states in Nigeria, where residents are experiencing the fastest increase in food prices

The NBS rebasing of the figures has shown a different picture, reflecting a deceleration in price levels

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the food inflation rate in April 2025 was 21.26% on a year-on-year basis.

April's food inflation rate was 19.27% points lower compared to the rate recorded in April 2024 (40.53%)

NBS disclosed this in its consumer price report for April 2025, published on its website.

The bureau added that the significant decline in the annual food inflation figure in April 2025 is primarily due to the change in the base year.

On a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate was 2.06% in April 2025, down by 0.12% compared to March 2025 (2.18%).

Breakdown of food price changes

NBS stated that the food inflation decrease is attributed to the lower average prices of Maize (Corn) Flour, Wheat Grain, Okro Dried, Yam Flour, Soya Beans, Rice, Bambara beans, Brown Beans, among others.

The average annual food inflation rate for the twelve months ending April 2025 was 31.43%, which is 1.31 percentage points lower compared to the average annual rate of change recorded in April 2024 (32.74%)."

Furthermore, NBS stated:

"In April 2025, food inflation on a year-on-year basis was highest in Benue (51.76%), Ekiti (34.05%), and Kebbi (33.82%).

Conversely, the slowest rises were recorded in Ebonyi (7.19%), Adamawa (9.52%), and Ogun (9.91%). On a month-on-month basis, food inflation was also highest in Benue (25.59%), followed by Ekiti (16.73%) and Yobe (13.92%).

"However, some states recorded declines in food inflation, with Ebonyi (-14.43%), Kano (-11.37%), and Ogun (-7.06%) posting the most significant drops."

10 states with the highest food prices

Here is a breakdown of states with the highest food inflation rate and general cost of living for residents.

Benue: 51.8%

Benue tops the list with the highest food inflation rate of 51.8%, driven largely by the ongoing herdsmen crisis and widespread insecurity that have disrupted agricultural production and food supply chains. The state’s overall inflation rate ranks 4th nationally at 34.3%.

Ekiti: 34.0%

Ekiti ranks second with a food inflation rate of 34.0%. The state’s overall inflation rate is also ranked 5th at 34.0%.

Kebbi: 33.8%

Kebbi recorded a food inflation rate of 33.8%. Kebbi ranks 2nd nationally in overall inflation at 35.1%.

Kaduna: 32.9%

Kaduna’s food inflation rate is 32.9%, reflecting the impact of recurrent communal clashes and banditry disrupting agricultural production and trade. The state is not in the top 10 for overall inflation.

Osun: 32.4%

Osun’s food inflation rate reached 32.4%, driven by rising staple food prices. Osun does not rank in the top 10 for overall inflation.

Plateau: 30.5%

Plateau State’s food inflation rate stands at 30.5%, Plateau does not feature in the overall inflation top 10 but has an inflation rate of 19.2%.

Yobe: 29.7%

Yobe recorded a food inflation rate of 29.7% and an overall inflation rate of 27.9%.

Gombe: 26.4%

Gombe’s food inflation rate is 26.4%, reflecting the effects of insecurity limiting agricultural output and increasing food prices. Gombe ranks 10th in overall inflation at 31.0%.

Sokoto: 25.3%

Sokoto recorded a food inflation rate of 25.3%, with insecurity related to banditry affecting food production and supply chains. Sokoto's overall inflation stands at 30.5%.

Enugu: 24.4%

Enugu rounds out the list, ranking 10th in food inflation with a rate of 24.4%. The state has the highest overall inflation rate nationally at 36.0%.

Nigerian traders explain why food prices are declining

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians have seen a slight decline in the price of food items nationwide. In some cases, the drop recorded is as steep as 40%.

This is a major relief for Nigerians, especially after the consistent months of surging inflation recorded in 2024.

Traders have now offered reasons for the drop in food prices.

