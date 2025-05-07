Dangote Packaging Limited has disclosed plans to increase its polypropylene exports into the African market

The company’s board chairman, Robert Ade-Odiachi, stated this at a recent board meeting

He highlighted the importance of the move, saying the company is raising its production from 36 million to 56 million polypropylene bags per month

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Dangote Packaging Limited (DPL) has unveiled plans to increase its export of polypropylene into the African market due to an increased production capacity facilitated by new machinery commissioned in the two manufacturing facilities.

Robert Ade-Odiachi, the chairman of the company’s board of directors, revealed the development during a strategic board meeting.

Dangote explains how his refinery will make Nigeria a net exporter of polypropylene. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Dangote Packaging establishes export team

Ade-Odiachi said that the company is raising its production from 36 million to 56 million polypropylene bags monthly and will increase the figure in the coming years.

According to him, the packaging firm's current spike in production capacity is to explore markets in Western, Central, and Southern Africa.

He stated that immediately the local market demand is met, the surplus product will be exported to new markets.

As a result, the DPL board chairman said the company has engaged an export team to lead the move.

DPL installs new machinery to boost production

The chairman stressed that world-class standards would back the company’s entry into export markets.

He said:

“We are equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, skilled manpower, and robust systems. Our product quality is unmatched, and our pricing remains competitive.”

He also hinted at offering trade concessions to fast-track market access, targeting export regions.

Dangote refinery supplies key raw materials

The company’s expansion is part of a larger strategic alignment with the growing demands of the Dangote Group’s industrial portfolio, Ade-Odiachi stated

Punch reports that the DPL’s board chairman revealed that the increase in production is expected to support the conglomerate’s internal supply chain while positioning the packaging firm as a top regional player.

He disclosed that the Dangote Refinery is now supplying essential raw materials and helping the packaging firm achieve self-sufficiency, reinforcing its long-term growth prospects.

Aliko Dangote says his refinery will boost the Nigerian plastic industry. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

The Dangote Group Treasurer and board member, Mustapha Matawalle, emphasised the economic benefits of the expansion.

The polypropylene export to boost job creation

He disclosed that the plan is to create jobs and boost Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings via export activity.

Matawalle commended the company’s commitment to health, safety, security, and environmental standards, saying that operations comply with regulatory approvals.

The firm’s new move follows the commissioning of its state-of-the-art machinery in April, where the managing director, Sai Prakash, said the equipment is cutting-edge and important to enhanced productivity and product quality.

“With our rapidly expanding capabilities, stepping into the African market is a natural and timely progression,” Sai Prakash said.

Dangote refinery begins polypropylene production

Legit.ng reported that in September last year, the chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, declared that from October, Nigeria would no longer import polypropylene, a versatile product used in manufacturing.

The development comes as the 650,000 bpd-capacity refinery nears total operational capacity.

Dangote refinery to compete in the polypropylene market

The oil refinery is poised to enter Nigeria's polypropylene market, estimated at $267.7 million.

The refinery aims to stop Nigeria’s dependence on imported polypropylene, a key material for packaging, textile, and automotive manufacturing industries.

The Nigerian Tribune reports that Dangote said Nigeria will no longer import polypropylene from October, stressing the country previously imported about a quarter of a million tons. Polypropylene is a versatile plastic widely used in packaging, textiles, automotive parts, and medical equipment.

Dangote finally names those frustrating Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has accused some oil marketers and traders of trying to frustrate President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms.

The billionaire businessman disclosed this at the presidential villa after meeting Tinubu on Monday, May 5, 2025.

Dangote cited his recent fights with cabals in the oil sector and said his accusations were not directed at the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng