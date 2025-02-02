The Nigerian government has begun the sale of rice to Nigerian civil servants at subsidised rates

The rice sale began with Sokoto civil servants paying N40,000 per 50-kilogramme bag on Thursday, January 30, 2025

The Nigerian government said civil servants will require the National Identification number and an ATM card with N40,000 to pick up the rice

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian government has begun the sale of 30,000 metric tonnes of rice at a cheaper rate of N40,000 per 50 kilogramme of bag to Sokoto civil servants.

The Sokoto State Head of Service, Suleiman Fulani, launched the initiative on Thursday, January 30, 2025, and asked civil servants to conduct themselves responsibly during the purchase phase.

FG sales 50kg bag of rice to civil servants at a cheaper rate Credit: Novartis.

Source: Getty Images

FG issues code to purchase rice

According to reports, a code number was needed for the civil servants to participate in the treasury receipt, after which they will be given a collection receipt, showing the pickup location and time.

Bello Muhammed, the federal government representative at the event said that the rice would be sold on a one-person, one-bag basis.

A code number was required for the participants to receive a treasury receipt as proof of payment, after which they will be issued a collection receipt indicating the pickup location and time.

FG lists over criteria for buying the rice

He disclosed that beneficiaries would be verified using their National Identification Number (NIN) and a functional ATM card containing N40,000 for payment.

The Guardian reports that the rice would be distributed from 33 trucks carrying 19,800 bags, with 65% allocated to state civil servants and the rest to federal workers and the private sector.

The development came a few weeks after Nigeria received a shipment of brown rice as it began to alleviate rising food costs, squeezing Nigerians.

FG receives rice from Thailand

A consignment of 32,000 arrived in Lagos, confirmed by the logistic firm DUCAT, which facilitated the shipment.

The rice from Thailand was shipped after the country issued a tariff moratorium on wheat, corn, rice, and other food crops in 2024.

Despite the duty waiver, purchases have been limited to not hurt local producers.

According to DUCAT Chief Executive Officer Adrian Beciri, Nigeria has been working hard to find solutions to increase and boost its food security and supply accessibility.

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria announced measures to end food inflation six months ago by introducing a 180-day duty-free import window to import wheat, corn, and other food crops.

Report predicts the price of local rice in 2025

Legit.ng reported that the price of locally produced paddy rice is expected to rise by about 55% during the 2024/2025 season, worsening high living standards.

A new report by Afex Wet Season Crop Production 2024 shows a steady increase in rice prices.

The report says that during the season under review, rice prices rose 78%, with the average price hitting N630,000/MT.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng