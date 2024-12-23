UBA Group Chairman Tony Elumelu has donated 1,800 bags of rice to his community, Onicha-Uku, in Delta state

The bags of rice were shared among youth groups, vigilante groups, the school of nursing, and the Obi-in-council

Elumelu is democratising prosperity not only through philanthropy but also by listing more of his companies on the NGX

Group Chairman of United Bank for Africa Plc Tony Elumelu has donated 1800 bags of rice to the indigenes of his home community, Onicha-Uku, in Delta state.

This was done as part of his initiatives to give back to society and to engender a merry Yuletide celebration.

Elumelu said the distribution of rice is a simple but profound gesture of love to ensure that families in this community enjoy the festive season. Photo Credit: Market Watch, TEF

The SUN reported that the bags of rice were distributed among the four quarters of the community: the vigilante groups, the youth groups, the College of Nursing, Onicha-Uku, and the Obi-in-council of Onicha-Uku.

Legit.ng earlier reported a dramatic increase in the prices of 50kg bags of various rice brands in the weeks leading up to Christmas, with costs ranging from N80,000 to N100,000.

Recent data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that Kogi state recorded the highest average price of 1kg of local rice while Benue recorded the lowest.

Elumelu encourages giving ahead of Christmas

Elumelu was represented by the UBA Group head of media and external relations, Nasir Ramon, who said that it was his way of showing love to his community in this season of love.

Elumelu said this is the season to show love, and being an indigene of the community, he has remained steadfast in his commitment to empowering communities and changing lives.

He said:

“It is a testament to the deep commitment of my love for my people. My vision is for a better and brighter future for all and to continue to impact lives right here in my hometown. We would ensure that no one will be left without the joy of Christmas. The distribution of rice is a simple but profound gesture of love to ensure that families in this community enjoy the festive season with dignity and happiness”.

He called for a reflection of kindness, reminding them that giving was not about the size of the gift but about making the world a better place. He also encouraged others to commit to giving, no matter how small.

The Obi of Onitcha-Uku kingdom, His Royal Majesty (HRM) Obi Raphael Okonkwo Agbamuche II, thanked the philanthropist for his generosity and noted that his humanitarian service was exemplary behaviour that others should copy.

Elumelu explains stepping down as UBA CEO

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Elumelu resigned as CEO of UBA, as required by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) 2010 regulations that set a maximum tenure limit of ten years for a CEO.

He stated that resigning from the CEO position would provide him more time to pursue opportunities in energy, electricity, financial services, real estate and other sectors under the Heirs Holdings conglomerate.

He added that Heirs Holding would list more of the companies in its portfolio on the Nigerian Stock Exchange as part of a move to democratise prosperity for Nigerians.

