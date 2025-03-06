Tensions are rising as the Ikeja Electric has thrown the Air Force base into darkness for over two weeks

A source revealed that the Air Force base had kept up with its financial commitments, despite defaults from the DisCo

Ikeja Electric has also spoken up on the matter, explaining that the reasons for the power cut are not just financial

The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) has cut off power supply to the Sam Ethnan Air force base, Ikeja for over two weeks.

This is due to unpaid electricity bills running into millions of naira.

Both parties have a prior agreement for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to pay a monthly bill of N60 million to the IKEDC for 10 to 12 hours of daily electricity supply to the base.

With the recent disconnection by the IKEDC, this agreement appears to have fallen apart, leaving the base residents in darkness for more than two weeks.

Ikeja Electric disconnects Air Force base

NAN reports that the prolonged power outage has become a source of safety concern to the residents, particularly because the base has an operational warehouse where high-caliber armaments are kept.

The armaments are said to be high risk to the environment when the cooling systems are off for prolonged periods.

Other essentials like water supply and medical services have also been disrupted in the last two weeks due to the absence of power supply.

An inside source told NAN that the Air Force had kept its part of the bargain for months, but Ikeja Electric has been defaulting in recent months without explanation.

The source noted that despite being shortchanged in terms of hours of electricity supply, the NAF made the agreed N60 million payments for both months, even though no explanation or refund was provided for the shortage.

The source added that power supply to the Air Force base should not be considered essential, not luxury service especially when they were keeping to their side of the agreement, and described IKEDC’s deliberate power cut as unprofessional and inciting.

Ikeja Electric speaks on power cut to Airforce base

Responding to the matter, the Head of Corporate Communications at IKEDC, Mr. Kingsley Okotie, noted that the base was only being charged for power supplied under the Band A feeder and still had a huge outstanding debt.

Okotie noted that beyond the debt, the reason for the disconnection is to carry out installations and improve energy supply to the base, the GUARDIAN reports.

His words;

“Right now, they are not allowing us to access the facility to resolve whatever issues they are facing. The level of hostility within the barracks towards our staff is high and aggressive.

"We have had unpleasant incidents in the past, including cases of staff harassment. While we are willing and fully available to address the needs of all our customers, we do not want such incidents to continue."

He noted that several other military barracks within the Disco’s jurisdiction had been attended to, but the lack of access to the Air Force base prevented them from resolving said issues.

He called for a dialogue to resolve the issues and ensure that the IKEDC’s staff are protected from future harassment.

