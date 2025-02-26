The federal government is going tough on manufacturers and producers of fake products with its new N15 billion facility

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) will use this facility in its enforcement activities across the regions

Recent raids have revealed a shockingly high presence of fake and substandard goods in markets across Nigeria

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) is set to up its enforcement game and has spent N15 billion to upgrade its facility.

This includes the building and upgrade of test equipment at the complex in Lagos state, as well as test laboratories in the six geo-political regions of the country.

The SON Director General, Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke, disclosed this while hosting the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, John Enoh at the SON laboratory complex at Ogba in Lagos.

Okeke noted that having a standard laboratory is at the core of SON’s enforcement of quality standards across all sectors, the Vanguard reports.

SON upgrades facility with N15 billion

Dr. Okeke pointed out that with the equipment upgrade, SON would do more testing and analysis across sectors including petroleum products, manufacturing, energy, food safety, and others.

Okeke promised that the facility would guarantee the safety of Nigerians through adequate and thorough product testing and ensure that manufacturers comply with established safety standards.

He added that the facility upgrade aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s drive to diversify the economy and boost industrialization and global competitiveness.

SON to improve quality assurance

The SON Boss noted that the site was acquired in 2000, but construction of the facility did not begin until 2013 when funding was made available.

His words;

“This compound spans about 10,000 square metres, approximately one hectare. Over time, we have spent about N15 billion on this facility, including the structure and the equipment on site. We also have regional laboratories across the six geopolitical zones of the country to ensure that our services reach everyone who needs them.”

SON has also set up regional laboratories in Uyo, Abuja, Awka, Kaduna, and Bauchi to cater to the other five geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

SON also set up a Mobile Testing Laboratory, which will be used to attend to clients with heavy equipment that cannot be moved to the SON regional labs.

The Minister commended SON for efforts made so far to enforce the highest standard in the production and distribution of goods and advised it to uphold the same standards in line with the federal government’s agenda.

He said;

“The experience I’ve had in the last three days on the matter of counterfeit products is terrible. Local manufacturers of high-quality products are losing out in the market to fake products brought in through smuggling to compete with our local products. Together with SON, we will protect these companies that believe in our country.”

Nigeria has been battling incidences of fake and adulterated goods including food items like Palm oil, and rice.

Recall that NAFDAC seized 1,600 bags of fake rice valued at N5 billion in Nasarawa state, and shut down the shops.

FG seals 150 shops over fake drugs

In related news, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) recently sealed 150 shops at a market in Abia state.

This followed the discovery of large-scale production and distribution of counterfeit and expired products.

The agency shared a video of the development, and concerns about public health topped discussions on social media for weeks.

