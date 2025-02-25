The days of network blackout are coming to an end in Nigeria, as the federal government has set up a panel

This panel has been given a long list of responsibilities, including proactively preventing cable cuts

The NCC noted that 30,000 incidents recorded in 2024 were caused by federal and state-sponsored road construction activities

The federal government of Nigeria has taken a major step to solve network disruption incidents in Nigeria.

A joint committee on the protection of fibre optic cables in Nigeria has been set up to investigate cable cuts leading to network blackouts.

Announcing the new development, Reuben Muoka, the director of public affairs at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), said that it was a joint move involving the Federal Ministry of Works and the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

Aminu Maida noted that this committee will work proactively to prevent network blackouts in Nigeria. Photo credit: Khaichun Sim

Muoka pointed out that there had been multiple incidents of road construction and rehabilitation activities causing fibre optic cuts and network disruption for Nigerians, hence the need to involve the Ministry of Works.

50,000 cable cuts recorded in 2024 causing blackout

With an estimated 50,000 incidents recorded in 2024, the quality of telecommunications services has been seriously impacted.

The committee was inaugurated recently, with key players present from the two ministries and the NCC executive vice-chairman (EVC) Aminu Maida, the CABLE reports.

The committee is now charged with ensuring clear communication between the two ministries and the NCC and preventing further damage to fibre optic cables during road construction activities.

The permanent secretary noted that they would have monthly update meetings to proactively oversee issues that would protect fibre optic cables before, during and after ongoing and future road projects, in collaboration with the Federal Controllers of Works and the telecom operators.

Recall that in August 2024, Nigerians were hit with a network blackout amid hunger protests in some states across the country. Many subscribers were unable to access the internet, or even make or receive calls.

The Committee will reduce network blackout incidents

NCC EVC, Aminu Maida noted in his remarks that the work of this new committee is expected to significantly reduce the number of fibre cuts going forward.

Telecom operators recently sent a warning to Nigerians that there may be network blackout in two states. Photo credit: ET Telecom, Vadym Pastukh

He observed that 30,000 out of the 50,000 incidents recorded in 2024 were caused by federal and state-sponsored road construction activities, often leading to major network blackouts like the February 2024 MTN network blackout.

He expressed confidence that with the fibre cut incidents reduced, telecom operators can channel their funds into expansion and improvement of network infrastructure.

Telecom Operators warn of imminent network blackout

In related news, telecom operators have warned that Lagos and Ogun states could face a major network disruption in the coming days.

This is due to a diesel shortage caused by an ongoing strike by tanker drivers to protest ill-treatment from officials of the Lagos state government.

The fuel supply crisis is pushing telecom base stations toward shutdown, threatening mobile and internet services, and telecom operators have pleaded with the relevant stakeholders to intervene.

