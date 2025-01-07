Nigerians Rank High Among Top 10 African Migrant Communities With Highest Income in US
- Nigerians have emerged in the list of African migrant communities thriving financially in the United States
- The list, which includes South Africa at the top, followed by Kenyans, places the Nigerian community in the sixth position
- The US is one of the favourite destinations for Nigerians seeking to relocate for a better life and opportunities
Nigerians have been ranked sixth among the top 10 African migrant communities thriving financially in the United States.
This is according to the latest US Census Bureau data, which analyses the economic success of migrants in the country.
The data revealed that Nigerians, whose population in the US exceeds 400,000, have one of the highest median household incomes among African migrant groups at $80,711.
The growing presence of Nigerian-owned businesses across the US is also a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit within the community.
Many Nigerians have established thriving businesses, from restaurants to tech startups, creating employment opportunities for other immigrants and contributing to the US economy.
How Nigerians compared to other African countries
According to the Bureau data, South Africa, Nigerians, Ghanaians, Kenyans, and Cameroonians are among the top-earning groups.
South Africa – $107,595
South Africans in the United States have been ranked as having the highest median income among African migrants.
Kenya – $93,568
Kenyan migrants rank second in earnings. Over the years, the country has become highly attractive to tech companies due to its rich pool of tech talent.
For better pay, many of these professionals relocate to the US, where they use their skills to live comfortably.
Cameroon – $90,254
Cameroonian migrants follow closely with a median income of $90,254. Over the years, there has been a high migration of health workers, including doctors, from the country to the US.
Egypt – $85,180
Egyptians are well known for their expert knowledge in civil engineering and medicine, which are highly sought-after professions in the US.
They are also thriving in the areas of technology and business.
Ghana – $84,323
Reports indicate that Ghanaians in the US specialize in fields such as engineering, science, law, and education, as well as administrative and managerial roles, including finance and human resources.
These are high-paying and desirable jobs in the US
Nigeria – $80,711
Migration Policy Institute reports that Nigerians worked in professional or managerial occupations, including engineering, science, law, education, and finance.
Also, Nigerians play an active role in the US health sector.
Ethiopia – $72,438
Ethiopian major employment in the US includes management, service, sales, office, and production.
In terms of educational attainment, more than 60% of Ethiopian immigrants have a college, graduate or professional degree.
Morocco – $69,549
Moroccan migrants often work in sectors like business, trade, and services. Many also engage in small and medium-sized enterprises.
Cape Verde – $62,086
Cape Verdeans in the United States are reported to have more roles in building and grounds cleaning and maintenance, production, and food Preparation and serving.
They also work in professional jobs.
Somalia – $46,616
Somali migrants, despite challenges, have made strides in industries like transportation, retail, and community services. They are also striving in roles such as translator, court interpreter, transcriber, refugee aid, instructor, or teacher, to name a few.
Meet Tope, Nigeria's richest man in the US
Ealier, Legit.ng reported that Tope Awotona, a Nigerian-born entrepreneur, has risen to become the richest immigrant and Nigerian American residing in the United States.
The 42-year-old, born in Lagos, Nigeria, and relocated to the US during his teenage years, holds over $1 billion net worth.
His company, Calendly, provides the service of helping customers efficiently schedule team meetings.
