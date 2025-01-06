Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that China's BRI will boost trade within and beyond the African continent.

He described China’s engagement with Africa as strategic, not exploitative, and waved off concerns over China's growing influence

Obasanjo called on the Nigerian government to establish more strategic partnerships that will benefit the country

Former Nigerian President, General Olusegun Obasanjo, has described China’s proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as a great opportunity for Nigeria and Africa.

Obasanjo stated that the BRI offers Nigeria and the entire continent a great opportunity to boost intercontinental trade and infrastructural development.

Speaking in an interview with Xinhua news agency, he expressed his admiration for the remarkable transformation that China has undergone in the past decades, describing it as an inspiration to the African leadership.

Obasanjo waved off concerns about China’s expanding influence, insisting that China engages with African countries to build strategic partnerships, not exploit them.

BRI – a global network

The former president and elder statesman noted further that the project, which involves 150 nations and 30 international organisations, would enhance global connectivity and transportation network and open up trade across and beyond the continent.

He called on the Nigerian government to explore its agricultural and mineral resources to drive industrialisation, and use the same to drive strategic partnerships that will benefit Nigeria diplomatically, economically, and technologically.

Recall that the Belt and Road Initiative, formerly called One Belt One Road, is a global infrastructure development strategy adopted by the Chinese government in 2013 to invest in nearly 150 countries and international organisations.

Fair trade, not aid

President Bola Tinubu had, in September announced a Comprehensive development partnership between China and Nigeria. General Obasanjo observed that Nigeria could gain a lot from its strategic partnership with China, which is a leading economy in Africa.

He added that elevating the China-Nigeria ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in September 2024 will help promote trust and benefits for a more secure and equitable world.

He emphasised;

“Fair trade, not aid, is the way forward”

Obasanjo comments on NNPC refineries

General Obasanjo also recently commented on the situation report of the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries.

Despite the NNPC's claims that both refineries had started operations, Obasanjo expressed his doubts about the refinery's progress, citing past challenges during his administration.

In response, the NNPC L invited him on a tour of the said refineries.

