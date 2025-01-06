Ghana has announced a new visa-free policy for African countries, allowing all African passport holders to visit without a visa starting January 2025

This initiative, revealed by President Nana Akufo-Addo, aims to boost trade, tourism, and economic cooperation

Ghana joins The Gambia, Rwanda, Seychelles, and Benin in offering visa-free entry to travelers from across the continent

Ghana has recently announced a groundbreaking visa-free policy for African countries, allowing anyone with an African passport to visit Ghana without a visa.

This initiative, announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo during his final state-of-the-nation address, is set to begin in January 2025.

Starting date for Ghana visa free implementation announced. Photo credit: Bradia Abdelrahman via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Here are three key things you need to know about this policy:

Visa-Free Travel for African Passport Holders

President Nana Akufo-Addo declared that all African passport holders can now visit Ghana without a visa.

This policy is seen as a significant step towards promoting pan-African values and enhancing economic cooperation within the continent.

Visa-free travel has long been advocated by those who support pan-Africanism, and this move is expected to strengthen ties among African nations.

Economic and Tourism Benefits

The visa-free entry for African nationals is expected to boost trade and tourism in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized that this policy aligns with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the workings of the largest trading bloc in the world.

By facilitating easier travel, Ghana aims to attract more tourists and investors from across the continent, thereby stimulating economic growth.

Improved Visa Openness Ranking

Ghana's new visa-free policy has also improved its ranking in the annual African visa-openness index. Last year, Ghana ranked fifth, offering visa-free travel to citizens of 26 African countries.

With this new policy, Ghana joins The Gambia, Rwanda, Seychelles, and Benin in providing free entry to travelers from the rest of the continent.

This initiative is part of Ghana's broader efforts to promote the country as a destination for people from the African continent and the African diaspora.

West African Country

Ghana, located in West Africa, is known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and diverse landscapes. The country gained independence from British colonial rule in 1957, becoming the first sub-Saharan African nation to do so.

Ghana's economy is primarily driven by agriculture, mining, and services, and it is a leading producer of cocoa and gold. The nation's cultural heritage is celebrated through various festivals, music, and dance, and it is home to significant historical sites such as the Cape Coast Castle and the Ashanti Kingdom.

On Ghana’s Outgoing President

Nana Akufo-Addo, born on March 29, 1944, in Accra, Ghana, is the 13th President of Ghana, serving since January 2017.

Before his presidency, he held various significant positions, including Attorney General and Minister for Foreign Affairs under President John Kufuor.

Ghana to Implement Visa-free Policy for Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Ghana has announced plans to join African countries in offering a visa-free policy to all travellers from Africa to Ghana.

Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, formally announced the move during the 2024 Africa Prosperity Dialogue in Ghana.

He emphasised the significance of implementing such measures across the continent, advocating for the unrestricted flow of individuals, commodities, and services.

