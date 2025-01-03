The NNPC limited has called on former President Olusegun Obasanjo to tour Port Harcourt and Warri refineries

Obasanjo doubted progress at the refinery operation, citing past challenges and ongoing reliance on private refineries like Dangote's

In response, NNPC wants Obasanjo to have a physical inspection on the two refineries, which recently began operation

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has responded to the criticism of former President Olusegun Obasanjo with an invitation to tour its rehabilitated refineries.

Obasanjo, during a recent television interview, shared his doubts about the $2 billion spent on the facilities.

Obasanjo invited to visit refineries Photo credit: nnpclimited

Source: Getty Images

He questioned the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries resuming operation, referencing challenges during his administration’s efforts to revamp Nigeria’s refining capacity, the Cable reports.

Obasanjo said:

"I recently learned that over two billion dollars have been spent on the refinery since then, yet it still doesn't function.

"If anyone claims it's working, why are they still relying on Aliko [Dangote]? Aliko not only gets his refinery to operate but ensures it delivers results."

NNPC respond to Obasanjo

Reacting to Obasanjo's remarks, Olufemi Soneye, the NNPC’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer acknowledged the former president’s stature while defending the company’s recent achievements, Vanguard reports.

He said:

"We deeply respect President Olusegun Obasanjo as a statesman who has made significant contributions to Nigeria's development."

“His observations are deeply respected. However, we wish to state that NNPC has undergone a remarkable transformation.”

Soneye also detailed how NNPC has shifted from a loss-making entity to a profit-driven global energy player.

He highlighted that the refinery rehabilitation represented comprehensive overhauls designed to meet global standards rather than the previously criticized Turnaround Maintenance programs.

“We warmly invite President Obasanjo to tour the rehabilitated refineries,” Soneye said. “His wisdom and experience are invaluable, and we deeply appreciate his guidance.

"This visit will offer an opportunity to witness the progress we have achieved under NNPC Limited’s leadership.”

PH, Warri refineries

The NNPC limited announced that Port Harcourt and Warri refineries are now working and producing petroleum products.

The Port Harcourt Refinery resumed production on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 after a five-year hiatus.

The NNPC stated that the refinery produces various petroleum products, including straight-run gasoline, petrol, kerosene, diesel, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas.

While the Warri refinery on Monday, December 30, NNPC the 125,000-barrel-per-day Warri refinery resumed operations.

The Warri refinery for now can only produce kerosene, diesel and naphtha.

NNPC shares pictures of fuel from PH refinery

Legit.ng previously reported that the NNPC has released pictures of its petrol products from the Port Harcourt refinery, assuring Nigerians that they meet international quality standards

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, said that its product is free from contaminants and safe for use despite reports of concerns.

He also stated that petroleum products from the Port Harcourt refinery are “top quality".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng