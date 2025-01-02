The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has insisted that the Port Harcourt refinery is up and running, with loading operations in full swing

FCT, Abuja - Amid Nigeria's fuel challenges and ongoing efforts to alleviate them, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has extended an invitation to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

As reported by The Nation on Thursday, January 2, 2025, Obasanjo was invited to tour the Port Harcourt refinery to verify its operational status.

Fuel challenges: 'We're making progress' - NNPCL

Reacting to Obasanjo's doubts about the Port Harcourt Refinery, Olufemi Soneye, NNPCL's chief corporate communications officer, disagreed with the elder statesman.

Soneye said:

“We extend an open invitation to President Obasanjo for a tour of the rehabilitated refineries to witness firsthand the progress made under the new NNPC Limited.”

Furthermore, Soneye also invited Obasanjo to join the NNPCL in its determination to guarantee the country’s energy security.

He said:

“We invite our esteemed former president to join us in this effort as we continue to deliver energy security for our nation and provide tangible benefits to Nigerians.

“His wisdom and experience are invaluable, and we assure him that his advice will always be welcomed and appreciated."

Legit.ng reports that the Port Harcourt refinery’s operational status has been a subject of controversy, with some expressing scepticism about its functionality.

The NNPCL insisted that President Bola Tinubu’s interventions in the oil and gas industry by way of executive orders were yielding positive results.

NNPC may reduce crude supply to Dangote

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that depending on production output, the Nigerian government may reduce crude oil supply to the Dangote Refinery from 300,000 barrels daily.

It was gathered that this imminent reduction is expected to begin as part of adjustments under the government’s naira-for-crude initiative as the Warri and Port Harcourt refineries began operations.

