Most countries in Africa have witnessed net migration in the first half of this year as citizens seek alternatives for better life

However, data shows that more countries are facing migration problems as more people leave their country than people come in

However, there are other countries on the continent seeing positive immigration results as more foreigners move in

According to the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECID), net migration is the difference between the immigration and emigration rates in a country in a specific period, usually a year.

The World Bank also says that the number of immigrations subtracted from emigrants, including citizens and foreigners, constitutes net migration.

More people in Africa relocate abroad Credit: Klaus Vedfelt/Grace Cary

Source: Getty Images

What net migration is

Business Insider says a nation’s migration rate is perceived as negative if the number of emigrants exceeds the number of immigrants. That is, it is negative when more people relocate from a country than those coming into it.

In contrast, it is positive when people come into a country than leave.

The data and statistics website, Statista says positive net immigration also shows that the number of international migrants coming into a particular country is higher than that of other countries.

The negative rate shows the number of emigrants is higher than immigrants.

The net migration rate for Africa in 2022 -is 0.369 per cent per 1000 residents.

The 20 countries in Africa with the highest migration rates in 2022, according to Statista, are presented below.

10 African countries with the highest positive net migration rates

South Sudan: 20.97 per 1,000 peope

Equatorial Guinea: 13.96 per 1,000 people

Burundi: 7.09 per 1,000 people

Djibouti: 4.59 per 1,000 people

Gabon: 3.67 per 1,000 people

Botswana: 2.81 per 1,000 people

Sierra Leone: 2.03 per 1,000 people

Ivory Coast: 1.18 per 1,000 people

Seychelles: 0.86 per 1,000 people

Benin: 0.24 per 1,000 people

10 African countries with the highest negative net migration rates

Eritrea: -10.11 per 1,000 inhabitants

Sao Tome and Principe: -7.19 per 1,000 people

Eswatini: -6.16 per 1,000 people

Zimbabwe: -4.83 per 1,000 people

Lesotho: -4.55 per 1,000 people

Guinea Bissau: -3.63 per 1,000 people

Uganda: -3.26 per 1,000 people

Central African Republic: -3.22 per 1,000 people

Rwanda: -3.21 per 1,000 people

Mali: -3.08 per 1,000 people

