Architect Ezenwa Chukwudi, a young, dynamic entrepreneur, has listed the gains of the recently launched Solution FunCity in Anambra

The Architect said the move will boost tourism in the state, raising its internally generated revenue (IGR)

He said that the project is the answer that could draw tourists to the state and make it the top tourist centre in Nigeria

In a bold move to transform Anambra into Nigeria's premier tourist destination, Governor Chukwuma Soludo's Solution FunCity project, a groundbreaking leisure and entertainment complex in the heart of Awka, has continued to garner applause from tourists.

This innovative development is expected to draw millions of visitors annually, showcasing the state's rich cultural heritage and world-class attractions.

Entrepreneur lists gains to FunCity project

This bold claim was recently made by Architect Ezenwa Chukwudi, a young, dynamic entrepreneur and Executive Director of GSS Real Estate and Investment.

Architect Ezenwa was awarded the Lot 1 contract by Governor Soludo to bring this vision to life.

With his architectural design and development expertise, Ezenwa is part of the team handling the construction of the state-of-the-art facility, which will feature a water park, amusement park, family fun centre, country club, and sports park.

Governor Soludo's vision for Anambra is clear: to create a thriving hub for tourism, business, and economic growth.

Anambra to become a tourist destination in Nigeria

According to Ezenwa, the mechanisms put in place by the Soludo-led administration in the area of tourism will make tourism a major component of Anambra's GDP in the years to come.

The governor has demonstrated his faith in the state's next generation of leaders by entrusting a young and talented architect like Ezenwa Chukwudi with this critical project.

As the Solution FunCity takes shape, Anambra is poised to become the go-to tourism destination in Nigeria, attracting visitors from far and wide. The state's unique cultural heritage, combined with the world-class leisure options offered by Solution FunCity, will redefine the tourism landscape in the region.

