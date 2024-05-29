An Enugu-based Nigerian company has announced a reduction in cooking gas prices for its customers

The price cut gesture is to celebrate Governor Peter Mbah’s one year in office, reflecting the company's commitment to supporting local communities

The Governor accepted the gesture and highlighted his administration's achievements since coming to power.

Second Coming Nigeria Limited, an Enugu-based Liquefied Petroleum Gas marketing company has slashed the price for its cooking gas from N960 to N672 per kilogramme,

The gesture is expected to benefit at least 4,000 residents in different part of Enugu state.

Cooking gas price slashed in Enugu Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Company slashes cooking gas price

Basil Ogbuanu, the Chief Executive Officer of the company who made the change of price announcement on Wednesday, May, 29, 2024 said that the gesture was for two celebrations.

According to him, it is to celebrate Governor Peter Mbah's one year anniversary and also his performance, Punch reports.

He said:

“We are celebrating our resulted-oriented and hardworking governor, Dr Peter Mbah and celebrating our customers for standing with us”.

Ogbuanu said Mbah, being a renowned oil and gas businessman before venturing into politics, had made those in the oil and gas sector proud with “his sterling performance, innovative ideas and passionate drive to achieve them”.

He also revealed that the price cut amounts to N20 million and can be access in its four branches scattered within the state.

Enugu governor reacts

In reaction, while declaring the reduction of prices of cooking gas open at the company’s plant in Abakpa-Nike on Wednesday, Gov Mbah said the gesture by Second Coming Nigeria Ltd was a testament to the striving business environment in Enugu State.

Mbah, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Aka Eze Aka, said:

“Security for both investors and customers has been achieved as the state ranks as one of the safest states in the country; where everybody moves around and engages in their business endeavours freely, not minding the hour.

“As a governor that understands business and its nature, having been a businessman himself, have gone ahead to remove all bottlenecks to business as well as invested massively in road, water, electricity and other infrastructure for business to flourish in the state

“This administration is doing things differently as it carries a big vision to move the state forward in all sectors and ensure that the total Gross Domestic Product grows from the current $4.4bn to $30bn within eight years."

Expert explains why cooking gas is expensive

In related news, Legit.ng reported that an expert provided insight into why government efforts are not working to bring down the price of cooking gas.

Speaking on the price changes, Dr Ayo Anthony, an economist, explained that it will take time for government policies to impact the economy.

Anthony said the issue of old gas stock contributed to the high cost of cooking gas despite the government's policy to remove VAT from its importation.

Source: Legit.ng