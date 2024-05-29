Dangote Cement is planning to begin using Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for the company's delivery trucks from 2025

According to the company’s chairman, this is in line with FG’s recent push for compressed natural gas vehicles across the country

He also spoke on the new building plant in Ogun State with an annual capacity of 6 million metric tonnes

In keeping with the Federal Government's goal of using alternative fuels for official vehicles, Dangote Cement Plc has announced that plans are well on for thousands of the company's delivery trucks to operate exclusively on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) from next year.

Dangote informed the shareholders of the Company's plans to increase output while building a new plant in Itori, Ogun State. Photo Credit: Dangote Cement

Aliko Dangote, chairman of the board of directors, Dangote Cement Plc said this at the company's 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held in Lagos.

Dangote informed shareholders that this decision would further the Federal Government's efforts to lessen the country's reliance on fossil fuels, improving energy independence and ensuring a more secure energy future.

He said,

“By the end of next year, all our trucks that are operating in the company will be running on CNG, and that is a whole lot of money that we are going to invest.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has ordered all filling stations across the country to commence the sale of CNG.

According to Nagendra Verma, the managing director of NIPCO Gas, AutoGas for cars, taxis and tricycles is being sold at about N200 per standard cubic foot, while for heavy commercial vehicles, CNG is sold at N260 per standard cubic meter (SCM).

More plants to be built

Dangote informed the shareholders of the Company's plans to increase output while building a new plant in Itori, Ogun State's Ewekoro Local Government Area, with an annual capacity of 6 million metric tonnes.

Vanguard reported that he assured the shareholders that the plant would be finished on schedule in spite of the difficulties at the Apapa Port in Lagos.

“We made significant strides in our expansion initiatives, with the successful launch of operations at our 0.45Mta grinding plant in Ghana, increasing our total installed capacity to 52.0Mta. Furthermore, our 1.5Mta grinding plant in Côte d’Ivoire is nearing completion.

"Lastly, we have commenced construction on our 6Mta Itori plant in Ogun State, a crucial step in supporting our ambitious export goals.”

SON sends message to Dangote, others

Legit.ng reported that Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, the director general/chief executive of the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), instructed building engineers, cement manufacturers, and block makers to uphold standards to reduce the number of building collapse incidents in the country.

He said this during a one-day sensitisation training for block moulders in Abeokuta, Ogun state, on Thursday, April 18.

The DG, represented by the Director of Southwest Talatu Ethan, noted that building collapses pose a severe risk to Nigeria since they jeopardise the country's construction industry and overall progress.

